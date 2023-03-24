Getrude Makhafola
24 Mar 2023
5:10 am
Gov departments, provinces owe service providers billions

Getrude Makhafola

Several business have closed shop, while the culprits cited lack of proper financial management as the reason for non-payment.

Government departments and provinces owe service providers billions in outstanding payments. Photo: iStock
At least 10 government departments owe a number of their service providers almost R100 million, while provinces owe their contractors billions, despite supposed measures implemented to cut red tape and make payments within 30 days. The Public Service Commission (PSC), which is tasked with championing good governance across the state, on Thursday released its quarterly report covering the period between October and December 2022. Leading the pack with outstanding payments at national government is the Department of Health, which owes service providers R56 million. These are the businesses that ensure that clinics and hospitals have medicines, personal protection equipment and...

