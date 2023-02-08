Sipho Mabena
8 Feb 2023
Ramapromises: Where are SONA 2022’s promised water licences, Cyril?

Government apparently managed to clear a massive application backlog by simply rejecting every single water use application.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2022 promise to speed up the processing of water use licence applications has seemingly come to nothing, with officials instead accused of wholesale rejection of applications in order to clear the backlog. In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last year, President Ramaphosa said government has embarked on the process of institutional reform in capacitating the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS). He said this also sought to review the mandates of water boards to ensure that they serve municipalities in terms of the District Development Model (DDM). “A comprehensive turnaround plan is being implemented to...

