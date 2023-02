With the State of the Nation Address (Sona) 2023 due on Thursday, experts and opposition parties say they have low expectations after President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to fulfil his 2021 and 2022 commitments. Political analyst Daniel Silke said there hadn’t been any “substantial improvements” in the last year. “There are no expectations for the Sona 2023, given that none of the structural problems in the economy have really been addressed over the last year or two,” he said. “We really have not seen any substantial improvement in job creation and the unemployment levels remain as they were with very minor...

With the State of the Nation Address (Sona) 2023 due on Thursday, experts and opposition parties say they have low expectations after President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to fulfil his 2021 and 2022 commitments.

Political analyst Daniel Silke said there hadn’t been any “substantial improvements” in the last year.

“There are no expectations for the Sona 2023, given that none of the structural problems in the economy have really been addressed over the last year or two,” he said.

“We really have not seen any substantial improvement in job creation and the unemployment levels remain as they were with very minor statistical changes; the country’s economic growth continues to be downgraded to an even lower level.

“And the broader energy crisis has completely hindered the economy from even attempting an increase.”

‘Pipe dream’

In February last year, Ramaphosa delivered a plan of action to get the country’s economy moving again. He touched on a number of major topics, including load shedding, the unemployment crisis, corruption and social unrest.

However, Silke said, many of these issues – just like Ramaphosa’s promise of a corruption-free SA – remained a pipe dream.

“Many of the issues plague us today, last year and previous Sonas. In most cases, we’ve had a lot of … promises for better days to come, and yet SA doesn’t find itself in a better position today.

“The proof is always in the pudding. It doesn’t matter what is said on paper, or delivered in parliament, the key issue is: can the policy reforms be implemented?

“Can there be more involvement of the private sector going forward and is the ANC really committed to loosening its grip on the control of the state and allowing for private players to participate to a much greater degree?”

‘Things are worse’

Chief economist at Econometrix Dr Azar Jammine said “things have gotten worse and not better”.

“We really wanted to see the implementation” of all Ramaphosa’s promises. “Instead, we’ve seen intensified load shedding, an increase in vandalism – one of the objectives was to decrease crime and reduce vandalism which is one of the reasons we do not have electricity.

“Again, nothing. There hasn’t been success in any of his plans. There’s a general mood of disillusionment among citizens and I don’t know how he can turn that around.”

Institute of Race Relations spokesperson Gabriel Crouse said SA had the “highest unemployment recorded anywhere on the planet … the cost of living is climbing faster than private wages, and real investment continues to wither”.

“The Sona could be summed up in one fact from the South African Reserve Bank [Sarb], namely that SA had entered a negative phase in the business cycle in December 2013 and has remained there, making this the longest downturn since records began.

“Employment, consumption, productivity, inflation and fiscal health are some of the factors incorporated in Sarb’s complex business cycle evaluation.”

‘Empty promises’

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said Ramaphosa’s Sona will be a “repeat [of] the same empty promises”.

“His words will be hollow and fail to inspire hope, just as the government has failed to inspire hope for the past two decades.”

Congress of SA Trade Unions spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said it had high expectations for the Sona, although Ramaphosa needed to bear in mind his address would have political consequences.

