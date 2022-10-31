Tshwane metro aims to create own water supply – if it gets the nod from govt

Citizen Reporter

The Tshwane metro has revealed its plans to up producing potable water from 12.5% to 44%.

The metro currently produces over 100 megalitres of its own potable water each day, and purchases around 700 megalitres per day from Rand Water.

Producing potable water

MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations, councillor Daryl Johnston, said during an oversight visit at the Rietvlei Water Treatment Plant with mayor Randall Williams that the metro was fortunate to be able to produce its own water.

[WATCH] City of Tshwane working to improve its own water-generation capacity to secure water security in the long term for residents – MMC for Utility Services, Cllr Daryl Johnston. #watershedding pic.twitter.com/s1s0LFh53i — Mayor Randall Williams (@tshwane_mayor) October 26, 2022

Rand Water was also reportedly reaching the 60% water capacity mark, which Johnston said could see the utility reducing restrictions to around 5%.

Johnston said optimising existing plants such as Rietvlei, and building new ones, could help the City avoid water outages.

He said the metro could produce up to 90% of its water – if funds are provided.

“It comes with a big price tag. We need to make the right approaches to both the national government and capital markets.

“These are bankable and over the next five years, we will be able to implement and bring about change to the lives and residents of Tshwane,” he said.

ALSO READ: Court orders Tshwane metro to refund thousands of ratepayers

Less water consumed

The City has reportedly consumed more than 10% less water, on average, when compared to this time last year.

“Our average supply from Rand Water for the week ending 18 October 2021, was 811 megalitres per day. This year, during the same period, this has gone down to 704 megalitres per day,” Williams said.

ALSO READ: Tshwane metro refuses to write off resident’s R130k water debt

Level 2 water restrictions

Gauteng has buckled under increased water restrictions recently implemented by Rand Water.

Water restrictions apply to the entire province, including the major metros Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, without exemption.

“Each area will have a reservoir that feeds that specific area. So, depending on the consumption of the people living in that area, the municipality will decide [whether to implement restrictions].”

Pressure is being restricted by around 30%, with municipalities having the final say on how much water restriction to impose, based on consumption monitoring.

Those who do not adhere to water restrictions can be held liable, Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo told The Citizen earlier this month.

NOW READ: Level 2 water restrictions – What you need to know

Edited by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication Pretoria Rekord’s website, by Nhlawulo Chauke. Read the original article here.