Clouds drift over Gauteng as cool weekend weather settles in

No rainfall is expected in both cities of the province this weekend.

Residents in Gauteng can expect a cool and mostly clear weekend, with partly cloudy conditions developing during the afternoons in both Pretoria and Johannesburg, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Temperatures are expected to remain mild across the province, while rain chances stay at 0% for most areas.

Pretoria forecast

Saws said Pretoria will experience “mostly clear” conditions through most of Saturday, with temperatures starting at 13°C at 2am before rising to 22°C by 2pm.

The weather service forecast “partly cloudy” conditions during the afternoon, before skies clear again in the evening.

Wind conditions are expected to remain light throughout the day, with winds shifting from south-westerly to westerly directions. Wind speeds are forecast to peak at 9.3km/h by the afternoon.

Saturday’s temperatures in Pretoria are expected to range between a minimum of 12°C and a maximum of 23°C.

Saws forecast a “rain probability [of] 0%” for the capital, despite a predicted rainfall amount of 3mm.

On Sunday, Pretoria is expected to remain cool and dry, with “mostly clear” weather in the morning and “partly cloudy” conditions by the evening.

The city’s temperatures are forecast to reach a minimum of 12°C and a maximum of 22°C.

Johannesburg conditions

Johannesburg residents can also expect stable weather conditions through the weekend.

Saws forecast “mostly clear” skies for Saturday morning and evening, while partly cloudy weather is expected during the afternoon.

Temperatures in the city are expected to climb from 12°C during the early hours of Saturday morning to a high of 20°C by the afternoon.

The weather service said Johannesburg’s minimum temperature for Saturday will be 11°C, while the maximum is forecast at 20°C.

Winds are expected to remain calm for most of the day, with a slight increase to 9.3km/h from a west-south-westerly direction during the afternoon.

On Sunday, Johannesburg is expected to record a minimum temperature of 12°C and a maximum of 20°C.

Saws said the city will experience “mostly clear” conditions during the morning, becoming “partly cloudy” later in the day.

No rainfall is expected in Johannesburg on Sunday, with the weather service forecasting a 0% chance of rain.