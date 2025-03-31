Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms expected in KZN, NW, FS and EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 1 April 2025.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours are expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Free State and Eastern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 31 March – 01 April 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with severe thunderstorms possible. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/i5U2wmaZxb — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 31, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 1 April

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding and damage to property and infrastructure over the north-eastern and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, central and western parts of North West as well as the central and eastern parts of Free State.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding, damage to settlements, property, vehicles and infrastructure, are expected in places over northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 1 April:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy weather in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north where it will be warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents will wake up to morning fog in places in the highveld, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and south-western parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience morning fog patches in places, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the west at first with morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather conditions with a chance light rain along the south coast in the morning becoming fine from the west towards evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers, except in the south-west. Conditions will be cool along the coast with a chance of light rain.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but in the north and extreme eastern parts. A chance of Light rain is expected along the coast between Port Alfred and East London, mainly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.