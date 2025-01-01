Will the scourge of illegal mining continue to plague SA in 2025?

Despite horrific Krugersdorp rapes in 2022, illegal mining across the country persists.

Kagiso residents try to apprehend illegal miners in a makeshift mineshaft on 4 August 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

Abandoned mines, often exploited by criminal syndicates across South Africa, have become epicenters for illegal mining operations that drain billions annually from the country’s economy.

Despite heightened efforts, including police crackdowns and military deployments, illegal mining persists, inflicting significant economic and social consequences.

Illegal mining in South Africa

Recent developments in Stilfontein, North West, underscore the intractable nature of South Africa’s illegal mining crisis.

These events are a stark reminder of the horrific 2022 gang rape of eight women at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, which shone a national spotlight on the human cost of illegal mining activities.

The shocking incident underscored the danger posed by illegal miners, known as zama zamas, to communities living near neglected mines.

In the immediate aftermath, police arrested over 80 suspected zama zamas, many identified as undocumented migrants from Lesotho, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.

However, by October of the same year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that DNA evidence failed to link any of the suspects to the crimes, leading to the withdrawal of charges against 14 men.

Illegal mining is a syndicate-driven industry

More than two years later, the underlying problem of illegal mining remains unresolved.

The ongoing rescue efforts at Stilfontein mine, where zama zamas are refusing to resurface due to intensified police operations under Operation Vala Umgodi, highlights the continuing challenges.

Efforts to combat illegal mining have yet to address its root causes effectively.

According to artisanal mining expert Kgothatso Nhlengwetwa, illegal mining operates as a syndicate-based industry, with unlawfully mined minerals, such as gold, funneled into the black market.

“So it’s very widespread, and the problem with this is that we see the illegal miners on the ground that are being arrested, but nobody on top, who are the top players, are the ones being arrested, and that’s why it keeps on growing and growing,” Nhlengwetwa told CGTN Africa.

The scale of the problem

The sheer number of abandoned mines exacerbates the issue.

Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has previously disclosed that South Africa has over 6 000 derelict and ownerless mines.

In the North West province alone, there are approximately 1 041 such mines.

Minister Mantashe emphasized the urgency of rehabilitating these mines, particularly those near human settlements.

“Annually, the department is committed to rehabilitating three asbestos mines and close 40 unsafe mine shafts/openings.

“The number of mines to be rehabilitated is determined by the funding from the National Treasury, which is currently not adequate,” Mantashe noted in a recent parliamentary reply.

State-owned entity Mintek has decommissioned 44 mine shafts and completed two asbestos rehabilitation projects in the past year, mitigating environmental and safety hazards.

However, the scale of the challenge far outweighs current efforts.

