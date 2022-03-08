Rorisang Kgosana
8 Mar 2022
Registration fee hike gets healthcare workers hot under the collar

Rorisang Kgosana

Doctors are frustrated that despite not getting salary increases, the HPCSA has increased their registration fees by 30% in two years

Malamulele Hospital doctors proesting for better working conditions.
Desperate doctors are hoping a petition will convince the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) not to implement yet another registration fee increase, a year after a similar fee hike from a body they say is failing to fulfil its mandate. The HPCSA has again increased registration fees, but unlike the 15% increase imposed on only the medical and dental board, the new fees for this year apply to all boards including dieticians, psychologists, emergency care practitioners, occupational therapists, and optometrists. The registration fees which were gazetted last month range between R531 for a medical intern to up to...

