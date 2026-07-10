66-year-old arrested for illegal circumcision after victims’ wounds go septic

Authorities at a local hospital confirmed that the 66-year-old male had been suspended as medical doctor by the Health Professions Council of SA.

A 66-year-old male was arrested this week for allegedly conducting unsafe medical circumcisions under false pretences and contravening the Health Professions Act in Slaaphoek village, Limpopo.

The arrest comes after a concerned resident in the community provided a tip-off to members of the South African Police Service (Saps), reporting disturbing visuals of male victims with septic wounds following circumcision procedures in an unsafe environment.

Suspended doctor operating illegally

It was further reported that two of the victims had been admitted to a hospital to receive medical treatment and were unable to walk properly.

Authorities at a local hospital confirmed with police that a 66-year-old male had been suspended as a medical doctor by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) back in 2021, and did not have the go-ahead to practice any medical procedures.

On Monday, traditional leaders, along with members from Saps, conducted a health inspection at the premises.

Males discovered in severe pain

They discovered a large number of males, with some experiencing severe pain in their private parts and others waiting to be circumcised.

The procedures were allegedly being conducted in an unhygienic room with no basin or running water. The walls of the room were also blackened by firewood burned inside.

An elderly male was asked to produce legal documentation showing he could practice as a doctor but he failed to do so.

Suspect arrested

The suspect was arrested at the scene for conducting unsafe medical circumcisions under pretences and contravening the Health Professions Act.

The 66-year-old appeared before the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing charges of fraud and contravention of the Health Professions Act.

He remains in police custody after the case was postponed to next Monday for a bail application and further investigations at the Maleboho Periodical court.

Saps notes that investigations are underway.

18-year-old dies on farm

Meanwhile, police opened an inquest docket, investigating the death of an 18-year-old male at a farm in Allemansdrift, Gariepdam.

On Tuesday, the clinic in Gariepdam contacted the police, informing them of a deceased male who was injured at a farm.

He was already declared deceased on arrival at the clinic facility. No foul play is suspected.

Preliminary investigations

Following preliminary investigations, it was found that the deceased also stayed at the same farm where he worked.

Investigations revealed that he slipped from the harvester, fell into the blades and got sucked into the maize bucket.

The driver informed the police that he felt the machine “block”, and when he looked back, he realised what had happened.

He immediately stopped and pulled the injured out.

Emergency Medical Services were contacted, confirming the death of the male.