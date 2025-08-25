South Africa

Here is Gauteng’s load reduction schedule for this week

By Enkosi Selane

25 August 2025

Eskom’s load reduction schedule indicates that several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours.

Eskom Load reduction schedule

Picture: iStock

This week, multiple Eskom-supplied areas throughout Gauteng will face yet another round of planned load reduction power cuts.

The utility’s load reduction schedule spans from Monday through Sunday.

During these planned outages, residents and businesses should prepare for power cuts lasting around six hours in some locations and five hours in others, with varying time slots across different areas.

Affected areas under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

According to Eskom’s load reduction schedule, multiple areas throughout the province should brace for power cuts during peak periods.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Tsakane, Vryburg, Diepsloot, Mapetla, Protea City and Kagiso.

Other affected areas include Makapanstad, Stinkwater, Naledi and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10pm impacts regions including Beverly Hills, Cuba, Thabiso and surrounding areas.

Other affected zones include Graceland, Orlando East, Cosmo City, Soweto Nomzamo, Rethabiseng, and various extensions in surrounding regions.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

This structure affords residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

This week, the affected areas include:

  • Garankuwa
  • Mathibestad
  • Rabie Ridge
  • Mapetla
  • Diepkloof
  • Chiawelo
  • Tsakane
  • Dube
  • Orange Farm
  • Protea North

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

Load-reduction-schedule-GAUTENG-AUG-2025Download
Please note: the date error from Eskom. Friday and Saturday, 30 August 2025, load reduction schedule.
Please note: the date error from Eskom. Sunday, 31 August 2025, load reduction schedule.

Load reduction context

Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho David Ramokgopa previously provided context regarding Eskom’s implementation of load reduction.

The minister identified several contributing factors that necessitate load reduction measures.

“Eskom continues to face network overloading issues in certain local areas due to illegal connections, vandalism, meter tampering, unauthorised network operations, theft of network equipment, and purchasing of electricity from unlicensed vendors,” he stated.

Ramokgopa emphasised that load reduction is always a planned intervention, never unplanned, and urged customers to avoid illegal connections that can trigger these measures.

He directed those seeking detailed information about affected areas to consult Eskom’s website.

Meanwhile, load shedding remains suspended nationwide.

