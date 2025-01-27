Here is your load reduction schedule for the rest of January

While load shedding remains suspended, Eskom is implementing load reduction during morning and evening peak hours.

Several areas across multiple blocks will experience load reductions throughout the week, affecting thousands of residents in Gauteng.

The schedule runs from Monday to Friday, with varying time slots for different regions.

Load reduction reinstated

Eskom has announced the reinstatement of load reduction measures following a temporary suspension during the festive period.

Eskom is implementing load reduction from January during morning and evening peak hours.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” said the utility.

Monday load reduction outages

Monday will see two major power reduction periods.

Block D areas, including Dhlamini, Klipspruit, Chiawelo, Kagiso, Khutsong, and various extensions of Tsakane and Langaville, will experience load reduction from 5am to 9am

Later that day, Block C areas will face power interruptions between 5pm and 10pm.

This affects numerous regions including parts of Soweto such as Zola and Jabulani, multiple extensions of Dobsonville, Naledi, and Kopanong areas.

The outage also impacts Mabopane’s various extensions, Winterveldt Wards 12, 13, 06, and 02, as well as Moletsane, Tladi, Langaville, and multiple extensions of Tsakane.

Tuesday schedule

Tuesday morning’s power reductions will affect two blocks simultaneously.

Block A areas, scheduled for 5am to 9am, include multiple units of Garankuwa, Ivory Park extensions, Kaalfontein extensions, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, and various extensions of Protea Glen.

The schedule also encompasses Protea South Outlying, Westonaria NU-A, Protea City, several zones of Meadowlands, Rietvallei Outlying, and Kagiso extensions.

Running parallel to Block A’s schedule, Block B will also experience power reduction from 5am to 9am.

This affects Meadowlands West zones, Soweto Dube Extension 1, Mofolo-EAST, multiple Meadowlands zones, Cosmo City and its extensions, Luipaardsvlei, Riverside, and Hillsview-EAST.

Additional areas include various extensions of Jabavu, Rietvallei, Slovoville, Roodepoort Main Reef Areas Gold Mine, Chiawelo, and Diepsloot regions.

The evening schedule shows Block J facing power reduction from 5pm to 10pm, affecting Orange Farm extensions, Stretford extensions, Sharpeville and its outlying areas, Tshepiso, Elandsfontein AH, Eikenhof, Lakeside Extension 5, and multiple units of Evaton and Sebokeng.

Wednesday through Thursday

Wednesday’s schedule indicates Block C will experience power reduction from 5am to 9am, affecting the same areas as Monday’s evening schedule.

Block D follows in the evening from 5 PM to 10 PM, impacting Moroka, Dhlamini, Klipspruit, Chiawelo, Kagiso, Khutsong, and various extensions of Tsakane and Langaville.

Thursday morning sees Block G scheduled for power reduction from 5am to 9am.

This extensive block includes Tsakane extensions, Klippan, multiple extensions of Mabopane, Tsebe, Winterveldt Extension 3, various wards of Garankuwa, and numerous other areas, including Hebron, Soshanguve South Extension 1, and multiple smaller regions extending to Vryburg and parts of Soweto

Friday schedule

Two blocks will experience power reductions on Friday. Block E areas, including Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo, Protea North, Naledi, Mapanga, Tshongweni, and Nhlapo, will be affected from 5am to 9am.

Block F will face an extended power reduction period from 9am to 10pm, affecting Orlando East, Diepkloof Zone 1 to 6, Soweto Nomzamo, Spruit View B, and Spruit View Ext 1 B.

