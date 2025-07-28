Here’s Gauteng’s load reduction schedule for the rest of July

Eskom’s load reduction schedule indicates that several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours.

Gauteng residents continue to face an uneven experience with load reduction, as Eskom-serviced areas continue to face scheduled power cuts.

Eskom conducts a daily load reduction programme that runs from Monday to Sunday.

Consumers can expect approximately six and five hours of outages, with different time slots for different areas.

Affected areas under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

The current Eskom load reduction schedule shows that numerous areas across Gauteng will continue to experience scheduled power cuts during peak periods.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Duduza, Protea Glen, and Tsakane.

Other affected areas include Dobsonville, Mabopane, and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10pm impacts regions including Mofolo, Slovoville, Dlamini, Kagiso, Khutsong and surrounding areas.

Other affected zones include Cuba, Graceland, Havana, Jetta, Lakeside, and various extensions in surrounding regions.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week, giving residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

This week, the affected areas include:

Rethabiseng

Moroka

Kudube

Meadowlands

Riverside

Skhosana

Chiawelo

Zola

Langaville

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below

