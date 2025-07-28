These City Power supplied areas will be without electricity this week

A few City of Joburg areas will be without electricity while maintenance work takes place.

City Power has announced a series of planned power interruptions across four major areas in Johannesburg this week.

The outages will affect thousands of customers from Tuesday to Thursday as the utility conducts maintenance work.

Tuesday outage in Midrand areas

Areas in Midrand will experience power cuts on Tuesday, 29 July 2025.

The interruption at Allendale Substation will run from 9am to 5pm.

Four areas will be impacted:

Rabie Ridge Extensions 1, 2 and 3,

Mayibuye,

Kanana Extensions 4 and 5, and

Austin View.

Wednesday power outages

Two major interruptions are scheduled for Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

Fleurhof residents will experience an eight-hour power cut from 8am to 4pm.

The Roodepoort Service Delivery Centre announced the interruption at Fleurhof Substation on 27 July at 13:43.

Simultaneously, areas served by Olivedale Substation will face power cuts from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday.

Three areas will be affected:

Olivedale,

Johannesburg North, and

Jukskei Park.

ALSO READ: City Power denies claims its headquarters raided by Hawks

Thursday power outage

Another outage at Olivedale Substation is scheduled for Thursday, 31 July 2025.

Power will be interrupted from 9am to 5pm.

The outage under Randburg Service Delivery Centre will affect:

Johannesburg North,

Noordhang, and Jukskei Park.

City Power maintenance work drives interruptions

City Power explained that all interruptions serve a common purpose.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service,” the utility stated.

It warned affected customers to take precautions during the outages.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” City Power warned.

It also acknowledged the impact on customers.

“City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption.”

READ NEXT: City Power employees among seven arrested for copper theft