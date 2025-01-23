Here’s how many people died in rivers and dams over the festive season

Officials conducted over 17 vessel patrols, 196 vessel checks and 193 resort visits, while issuing 67 warnings in December alone.

Recovery of a boat at the bank of the river. Picture: Saps

The South African Police Service (Saps) Gauteng Water Policing and Diving Services recovered 28 bodies from various dams and rivers across the province from the beginning of December 2024 until 19 January 2025.

Heavy rains and flooding contributed to a surge in incidents, with Saps conducting 10 diving operations and 17 rescue and recovery missions.

Among these, six individuals were rescued, but 17 bodies were recovered in December alone.

Dams and rivers were the incidents took place during the festive season:

Vaal Dam and River,

Klip River,

Spaarwater Dam,

Sebokeng,

Orange Farm,

Tembisa,

Atteridgeville,

Centurion,

Hennops River,

Rietspruit, Rooikraal,

Klein Jukskei (Douglasdale)

Carletonville.

According to reports, a further 11 bodies were recovered in January, with investigations ongoing at two active scenes involving submerged vehicles in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

Incident fatalities

The incidents involved a range of tragedies, including victims swept away while crossing rivers, drownings during recreational activities, and workers falling into the water while cleaning pools.

Other fatalities included individuals washed off low-water bridges and residents near stormwater drains who drowned during flooding.

Saps noted that some cases involved suspected illegal fishermen and victims of violent crimes.

One of the most significant incidents occurred at the Klein Jukskei River in Douglasdale, where police recovered the body of a missing child in December.

A separate search in January in the same area led to the recovery of an adult male. In Tedstoneville, Elsburg, extensive searches were carried out for a victim swept away by strong currents.

“Searches are conducted through various means, including air, canoe, boat, divers and members on foot.

“Inquest dockets for these incidents are currently under investigation,” it said.

Illegal fishing nets confiscated

Despite the increase in fatalities, the Saps continued extensive patrols during the festive period.

According to Saps, officers in December conducted over 17 vessel patrols, 193 resort visits, and 196 vessel checks, while issuing 67 warnings and removing 26 illegal markers. Hundreds of meters of unlawful fishing nets were confiscated.

Public warning

In the wake of these incidents, authorities urge the public to take safety precautions around water.

“Precautionary measures are emphasised to avert needless loss of life. Individuals venturing onto dams, rivers, or waters for any activity are advised to do so only with a life jacket.”

Police warn against crossing rivers outside designated bridges and highlight the risks of baptism rituals conducted in contaminated rivers such as the Klip and Jukskei, which are polluted with sewage and chemicals.

In addition, parents are advised to supervise children near open water and educate them about the dangers of rivers and dams.

“Witnesses to water-related incidents on dams or rivers are urged to provide multiple landmarks to pinpoint locations for immediate search and rescue efforts.

“The public is reminded that fishing with nets is illegal and constitutes a criminal offence,” Saps concluded.

