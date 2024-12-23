Tshwane emergency teams search for missing man swept away in Hennops River [PICS]

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department (EMS) has been working through gloomy weather in Centurion to find a missing man who ran into the Hennops River.

In the early hours of Monday, emergency services personnel continued search and rescue operations at the Hennops River after a man drowned on Sunday morning.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said that someone alerted the Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) to a drowning incident at West Avenue near the Supersport Park Cricket Stadium at about 07.15am.

Drowning incident on Sunday morning

The ECC dispatched firefighters and fire fighting resources from Centurion Fire Station and rescuers from the EMS’ Fire and Rescue Operations Division.

Upon arrival at the scene, the emergency personnel and divers from the South African Police Service’s water unit found out that a male of unconfirmed age drowned.

Tshwane EMS continues rescue efforts for a man swept away in the Hennops River as rising waters and stormy weather complicate the search. Picture: Supplied.

Security guards attempted to restrain the victim, but he broke free, ran into the river, and strong currents swept him away.

“The firefighters and police divers immediately began with search and rescue operations where they painstakingly searched inside the river and on the riverbanks,” Mnguni said in a statement.

“The search was a very intricate and risky one due to the rising water levels and the strong currents, as there was rainfall upstream.”

After hours of intensive search operations, the search was suspended due to safety concerns for the search and rescue personnel.

Heavy rain present unsafe conditions

The operations resumed on Monday; however, due to the heavy rains that occurred overnight, the river continues to present unsafe working conditions to enter and do search and rescue.

“The search and rescue teams will continue to monitor the river conditions to be able to safely perform their operations,” Mnguni added.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane EMS warns communities to remain vigilant during disruptive rains, which may bring isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The impact of these disruptive rains may include the following:

Heavy downpours will cause localised flooding, especially in low-lying areas, informal settlements, and susceptible roads.

Strong winds will damage infrastructure, leading to power failures and localised service disruptions.

Drivers will face hazardous conditions, including poor visibility and slippery roads, increasing the risk of minor to major vehicle accidents.

Safety measures

The EMS has urged communities to be vigilant and observe the following safety measures:

Be aware that any combination of hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and/or excessive lightning can accompany thunderstorms.

If possible, stay indoors and avoid metal objects that lightning may strike.

Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines, etc.) if there is a thunderstorm.

Avoid crossing flooded, low-lying roads, bridges, and swollen streams.

Move to higher ground immediately if you observe rising water levels.

When outdoors during lightning activity, immediately get out and away from ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water.

“Residents are strongly urged and encouraged to stay informed and monitor short-term weather forecasts and any warnings or alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other credible sources and to immediately follow the recommended safety tips,” Mnguni said.

To report any fire or rescue emergency incident, people should call 107 toll-free or alternatively call 012 358 6300/6400.

“When reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address and give your correct contact number to allow the operator to phone you back should they require doing so,” Mnguni added.

