‘Soon we will say who the real masterminds are’: Stilfontein ‘Tiger’ fugitive still on the loose

“We cannot, as the South African Police Service (Saps), allow corrupt officials in our midst.

North West Acting Police Commissioner, Patrick Asaneng has promised to soon unmask those behind the scourge of illegal mining in South Africa.

Alleged Stilfontein illegal mining kingpin James “Tiger” Neo Tshoaeli resurfaced from shaft 11 in Stilfontein during a rescue mission last week.

While he was reportedly arrested and transported by officers, he was never booked into a station or admitted to a local hospital.

ALSO READ: Stilfontein: Sanco claims volunteer was arrested but police deny it

Corrupt officials in Stilfontein?

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Asaneng said there are indications that officers within their ranks may be behind the escape.

“We cannot, as the South African Police Service (Saps), allow corrupt officials in our midst. We are given a responsibility to investigate and combat crime.

“Anyone amongst us who decides that they will be on the side of criminals does not deserve to be amongst our own,” he said.

The commissioner added there could be other narratives, but until then, they have to wait for proof.

“Once we have concluded the investigation, where there is evidence, we will get rid of corrupt members.”

ALSO READ: Illegal miner arrested for trying to bribe police

‘The real masterminds’

He said collaboration with other law enforcement agencies has been positive, and he will soon reveal who was at the heart of the zama zama crisis in the country.

“Very soon, we will say who the real masterminds behind the scourge of illegal mining are.”

Lesotho counterparts

He said police were working with their counterparts in Lesotho to extend the manhunt over the border in the event “Tiger” crossed into that country.

“In terms of international protocol, you cannot go to another country, commit and serious and violent crime, and then nothing happens to you”.

ALSO READ: EFF to report Kunene to Human Rights Commission for comments on illegal miners

Local community warned

Asaneng said that the local community will also be questioned, with residents who assisted illegal miners for their benefit facing possible arrest.

”It cannot be justified that we accept people who are involved in crime because they are seen to be involved in the community,” Asaneng concluded.

NOW READ: Tiger hunt: Police launch manhunt for alleged kingpin of illegal mining at Stilfontein