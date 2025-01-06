Rescue teams continue search for lost man at Jukskei River

Over 20km of the Jukskei River has been searched as rescue teams race to locate the missing man swept away during flash floods in the area.

Image used for illustration. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says an extensive search is ongoing to locate the 26-year-old man who went missing on 1 January while crossing a pipeline over the Jukskei River near Fourways during a flash flood.

So far, 20km of the river has been searched with no trace found.

Rescue team activated

According to the NSRI, the Gauteng NSRI duty crew was activated on Sunday following a request for assistance from the South African Police Service (Saps) and Search and Rescue South Africa (SARZA).

“An ongoing extensive search by the Saps, Saps Water Policing and Diving Services, Saps K9 Search and Rescue, Johannesburg Fire and Rescue Services aquatic rescue unit and SARZA, launched on the morning of 2 January,” said NSRI.

The man was reportedly missing from around 11pm after trying to cross over a pipeline on the Juksei River near Fourways.

“A police helicopter has been deployed to assist in this ongoing search operation,” NSRI said.

Search efforts ongoing

According to the rescue institute, Police and emergency services are continuing in ongoing search efforts.

“Thoughts, care and compassion are with the families of the missing man in this difficult time,” NSRI added.

Furthermore, the public is urged to stay cautious around swollen rivers and submerged crossings.

“NSRI, police and the emergency services are appealing to the public not to cross low-lying bridges or roadways submerged by water on rivers swollen by heavy rainfalls that are being experienced in places around the country,” it concluded.

Tshwane emergency teams find missing man swept away at Hennops River

In a separate incident, emergency services in Tshwane were alerted of a drowning incident at the Hennops River.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department (EMS) spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said someone alerted the Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) to a drowning incident at West Avenue near the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium on 23 December 2024.

The ECC dispatched firefighters and fire fighting resources from Centurion Fire Station and rescuers from the EMS Fire and Rescue Operations Division.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency personnel and divers from the Saps water unit discovered a male of unconfirmed age who had drowned.

Safety measures

The EMS has urged communities to be vigilant and observe the following safety measures:

Be aware that any combination of hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and/or excessive lightning can accompany thunderstorms.

If possible, stay indoors and avoid metal objects that lightning may strike.

Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines, etc.) if there is a thunderstorm.

Avoid crossing flooded, low-lying roads, bridges, and swollen streams.

Move to higher ground immediately if you observe rising water levels.

When outdoors during lightning activity, immediately get out and away from ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water.

“Residents are strongly urged and encouraged to stay informed and monitor short-term weather forecasts and any warnings or alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other credible sources and to immediately follow the recommended safety tips,” Mnguni said.

To report any fire or rescue emergency incident, people should call 107 toll-free or alternatively call 012 358 6300/6400.

