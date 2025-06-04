‘Ayakwini yena?’: Malema says EFF unfazed by Shivambu’s parliamentary return

Malema expressed confidence that his party's parliamentary caucus would not be intimidated by Shivambu's experience.

EFF leader Julius Malema dismissed concerns over former party deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s move to parliament with the MK party, rhetorically asking, “Ayakwini yena?” (Where was he going?), while reaffirming that his party’s “superior” presence in parliament remains unchallenged

Speaking to the media outside the home of late actor Presley Chweneyagae in Soweto, where he had come to pay condolences, Malema addressed several pressing political issues, including Shivambu’s new role, calls for black unity, and local governance matters.

Malema on Floyd Shivambu’s redeployment

The MK party on Tuesday removed Floyd Shivambu as secretary-general of the party.

This follows an investigation into Shivambu’s trip to Malawi to visit fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Church.

MK party national chair Nathi Nhleko said Shivambu is now deployed as a member of parliament.

Shivambu is the EFF’s former deputy president, he resigned from the party in August last year.

ALSO READ: Floyd Shivambu joins Zuma’s MK party

When questioned about working with Shivambu in parliament, Malema was characteristically blunt about their relationship.

“I don’t work with Floyd in any way, parliament or soccer match, or anything. I don’t work with Floyd,” he stated emphatically.

The EFF leader expressed confidence that his party’s young parliamentary caucus would not be intimidated by Shivambu’s experience.

“If he comes to parliament, he will find us rolling. The parliament now is run by young boys. Young people are running that thing and if he comes and thinks he can impose himself on them they already ready for him,” Malema declared.

He dismissed suggestions that Shivambu’s decade of parliamentary experience would significantly boost the MK Party’s effectiveness.

“Parliament is constituted by so many committees, so if you are saying this person is going to be the holy spirit and be in every committee and then boost the MK presence in those committees, it is practically impossible,” Malema explained.

♦️Must Watch♦️



The EFF President and Commander in Chief @Julius_S_Malema engaging with members of the media following his visit at the late Actor Presley Chweneyagae’s home.



I don’t work with Floyd anywhere, be it in parliament or soccer match, I don’t work with him, I am not… pic.twitter.com/VPED8r11Kw June 4, 2025

ALSO READ: MK party removes Floyd Shivambu as SG

Malema questions black unity agenda

Malema strongly criticised recent calls for black unity, particularly those directed at the EFF, arguing that such appeals mask ulterior motives.

“It is disingenuous to form another party and say you are calling for black unity. Once you form a party, you are already dividing people,” he argued.

The EFF leader questioned why unity calls always target his party specifically.

“Why is this unity of black parties only directed at EFF they never complain that the ANC doesn’t want to unite with them, they never complain that PA doesn’t want to unite with them every time EFF,” he said, suggesting an agenda to destroy the EFF rather than genuine unity efforts.

“You can see it’s not black unity this is an agenda to destroy the EFF because why are they not giving you a report about black unity with UDM why are they not giving you a report about all these many black formations that are there,” Malema added.

ALSO READ: ‘He’s talking rubbish,’ Malema responds to Shivambu’s comments on EFF

Progressive caucus continues despite changes

Despite the political shifts, Malema confirmed that the progressive caucus would continue operating as before.

“The progressive caucus still meets in parliament, I mean, when we went to reject the budget, the progressive caucus had a meeting and spoke about how we are going to approach all of this, and we’ll continue to do that,” he stated.

He emphasised that the EFF’s parliamentary work stems from genuine conviction rather than competitive motives.

“We don’t get threatened by anything we do our work not because we want to outshine anyone but because we genuinely believe in this work and we put lot of effort in researching about what we’re going to speak about,” Malema explained.

Legal setback on fuel levy challenge

Addressing the Western Cape High Court’s rejection of the EFF’s fuel levy application, Malema framed the decision as a loss for ordinary South Africans rather than his party.

“It was not the EFF that got rejected, it is the people of South Africa who lost because they are going to put an increase on fuel and once you put increase on fuel fuel levy everything else goes up,” he argued.

The EFF leader highlighted the cascading effects of fuel price increases on essential services.

“The bread that goes to children at schools, the food that goes to patients in hospitals, all of that is going to be affected, and we’re already saying life is difficult for our people as it were now,” he said.

Despite the setback, Malema expressed satisfaction with taking up the fight.

“We are happy we took up that struggle and South Africa can know that the 9% in parliament is working for them. 24 hours, some will win, some will lose,” he stated.

ALSO READ: Fuel levy hike to go ahead as EFF fails in court

Municipal leadership transition in Ekurhuleni

Malema also addressed questions about Ekurhuleni City Manager Dr Imogen Mashazi taking special leave ahead of her contract’s expiration in August.

He praised her leadership and contributions to the municipality’s success.

“The CM of Ekurhuleni has been a very good woman, she led from the front, most of those clean audits and delivery, and the awards that are being won by Ekurhuleni, it was under her leadership,” Malema said.

He expressed regret about her departure while acknowledging the practical realities.

“I think we’re going to to miss her and I hope she will not keep too much distance but rather keep close contact and continue to advice because she comes with a lot of wisdom and experience,” he added.

Malema tribute to Presley Chweneyagae

Before addressing political matters, Malema paid heartfelt tribute to the late actor Presley Chweneyagae, who passed away at age 40.

“Presley has been a very good actor and then put South Africa on an international map when he won an award internationally, that’s where many of us started to appreciate that we’ve got talent in our country,” he said.

The EFF leader praised Chweneyagae’s character and accessibility despite his celebrity status.

“He was a very good role model, he showed talent, and a lot of young people were looking up to him. his interaction with people, he did it with ease, he didn’t throw his weight around,” Malema observed.

ALSO READ: Presley Chweneyagae’s family reveals cause of death, memorial, and funeral details

Malema’s personal interests beyond politics

In a lighter moment, Malema briefly discussed his passion for DJing, explaining it serves as stress relief rather than a commercial pursuit.

“I’m a DJ and I don’t do it for commercial purposes, I do it to entertain myself, so one thing that you must know is that when I’m stressed, I like playing loud music,” he revealed.

Regarding his 18-year-old son’s future, Malema emphasised personal autonomy.

“My son takes a decision for himself if I was reminding him that he’s 18 so if he makes any mistake or does wrong things he can’t say I’m going to call dad he’s got an ID now so what he decides to do with his life is entirely up to him,” he stated.

NOW READ: ‘We are not sleeping tonight’: Julius Malema salutes son Ratanang for acing matric