What Home Affairs committee found at SA’s temporary repatriation camps on the border

Home Affairs committee members on Wednesday concluded a two-day oversight visit of repatriation centres in Musina.

The home affairs portfolio committee has placed its seal of approval on the temporary repatriation camps established at Musina and the Beitbridge border post.

Members of the committee went on a two-day oversight visit to the facilities this week, which concluded on Wednesday.

One member of the committee told The Citizen that the centres allow for controlled repatriations free of violence, while its chair stated the inspections served to satisfy concerns over constitutional compliance.

BMA should be strengthened

The camps were established in roughly 96 hours and had processed over 45 000 foreign nationals as of Tuesday’s inspection at Musina.

The Musina facility, which includes a processing office and living quarters for departees, can house up to 20 000 people at any time.

Adrian Roos, a Democratic Alliance member of the committee, applauded the speed with which the camps were set up by the departments led by Ministers Leon Schreiber and Dean Macpherson.

“[This] demonstrates what is possible when government departments, the Border Management Authority (BMA), South African Police Service, municipalities and neighbouring states coordinate effectively,” Roos told The Citizen.

Roos said the situation highlighted the need to strengthen the BMA through sustained investment, biometric-based digital technologies and efficient legal migration pathways.

“[We] will continue to support reforms that make legal entry easy, illegal entry difficult, and ensure that immigration enforcement is carried out by a capable state, not by vigilantism or mob action,” said Roos.

Humanitarian needs

Amnesty International had earlier highlighted that women, children and vulnerable persons awaiting repatriation could face a shortage of critical health provisions.

The activists questioned the availability of potable water, medical supplies, and measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

“Population displacement into temporary shelters will likely interrupt access to essential healthcare services.

“Affected populations may also face increased risks of mental health challenges, gender-based violence, and exploitation.

“The right to life, dignity, health and freedom from discrimination are fundamental human rights that must be safeguarded at all times and for all people, regardless of nationality, migration status or national origin,” stated Amnesty International.

The committee stated on Tuesday that the camps were meeting expectations.

“Our oversight responsibility is to satisfy ourselves that the systems in place are lawful, efficient, humane and capable of responding to operational demands.

“The information presented to the committee and the observations made on site indicate significant progress in this regard,” stated committee chair Mosa Chabane.

‘Sovereign responsibility’

The repatriation facilities were speedily erected to deal with the large influx of departing foreign nationals following 30 June’s unofficial deadline for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa.

Chabane welcomed the cooperation of the departments, foreign diplomatic missions, law enforcement, municipalities, and humanitarian organisations.

“Such cooperation is essential to ensuring that immigration laws are implemented effectively while safeguarding the dignity and fundamental rights of every individual throughout the process,” said Chabane.

Roos also backed the state’s position, reiterating calls for immigration to be conducted lawfully.

“South Africa has a sovereign responsibility to enforce its immigration laws consistently and fairly, and that responsibility must always be exercised in accordance with the Constitution and the dignity of every person. That is what we have seen at the Musina Repatriation Centre,” Roos stated on Wednesday.