No more sold slots: Home Affairs locks down online bookings”

The MyHomeAffairsOnline platform introduced enhanced security measures to prevent the abuse of booking slots and improve access to services.

The Department of Home Affairs has unveiled a fortified online booking system to shut out syndicates and restore fair access to services for South Africans.

The MyHomeAffairsOnline platform introduced enhanced security measures to prevent the abuse of booking slots and improve access to services.

Users are now required to create a MyHomeAffairsOnline profile linked to their South African ID number and email address before making a booking, helping to ensure that appointments remain available to legitimate clients.

Abuses

According to the department, the upgrade follows years of abuse of the previous booking platform by syndicates and other unscrupulous individuals who exploited vulnerabilities in the system to block appointment slots and sell them on to desperate citizens.

“As a result, many ordinary South Africans struggled to secure appointments for essential Home Affairs services,” said Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber’s spokesperson Carli van Wyk.

“The upgraded booking system is available at myhomeaffairsonline.dha.gov.za and marks another milestone in Home Affairs’ digital transformation journey to improve service delivery, combat fraud, and deliver dignity for all.”

Services

Schreiber said the upgraded system will improve services.

“For too long, ordinary South Africans were disadvantaged by criminals who exploited weaknesses in the previous booking system to hoard appointment slots and sell them for profit.

“The migration of our booking system to MyHomeAffairsOnline directly addresses this abuse by linking bookings to verified user profiles, strengthening the integrity of the system and protecting citizens’ access to services. This reform advances our vision of Home Affairs @home by making services more secure and convenient for citizens,” Schreiber said.

Green ID book

Meanwhile, Schreiber said his department is continuing its drive to replace green-barcoded identity books with more secure smart ID cards as part of efforts to combat identity fraud and modernise the National Population Register.

Speaking at an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration media briefing on 14 June, Schreiber said the green ID book remains one of the country’s most vulnerable identity documents.

Fraud

Schreiber said studies have shown it to be “the most defrauded identity document on the African continent,” largely because its physical format can be manipulated.

“It has got a physical photograph that can be manipulated, exchanged or swapped. If you lose your green ID, or someone steals it, it can easily be altered by inserting another photograph.”

According to Schreiber, about 16 million green ID books remain in circulation, with the aim of replacing them with smart ID cards