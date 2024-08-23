‘Offer quality services to asylum seekers’ – Home Affairs chair after stampede at refugee centre in Marabastad

A refugee advocacy group has called on the UNHCR to assist foreign nationals they believe are prejudiced by the system.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has scheduled a site visit to the Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre.

The Marabastad facility was the scene of a stampede that killed one person and left at least 20 injured on Tuesday, 20 August.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing, while the focus is on the DHA to address the functionality of refugee centres in the country.

Refugee reception centres

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mosa Chabane called for related government departments to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Chabane spoke about South Africa’s spirited history of support for the rights of refugees and asylum seekers.

He stressed the need for the DHA to implement a proposal aimed at accelerating asylum assessments and repositioning refugee reception centres.

A white paper has been before parliament since April which suggests establishing refugee and asylum seeker facilities at ports of entry.

“It is necessary to have in place refugee reception centres that offer quality services to asylum seekers and refugees to ensure adherence to international obligations and respect to human rights,” Chabane stated.

Oversight visit

Home affairs is expected to conduct an oversight visit to the centralised facility outside Tshwane in October.

Advocacy group calls for UN intervention

Meanwhile, the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa (CoRMSA) claims asylum seekers face “systematic, administrative, and inhumane attitudes” at processing facilities.

Additionally, CoRMSA has asked the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to uphold South Africa’s obligations in terms of UN (United Nations) refugee agreements.

“We are convinced that this is the opportune time for the office of the UNHCR to be involved in a monitoring role on matters affecting asylum seekers and refugees,” stated CoRMSA.

“This incident reflects the growing frustrations among asylum seekers, who have endured months of uncertainty and hardship,” noted CoRMSA statement continued.