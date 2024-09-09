South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Enkosi Selane

Digital Journalist

4 minute read

9 Sep 2024

02:55 pm

‘Home Affairs system offline’: Here’s how the department plans to address long queues,outages

The minister says there are collaborative efforts with law enforcement agencies against employees involved in fraud and corruption.

Home Affairs Minister/ Leon Schreiber

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber was answering questions in the NCOP. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber said the Department of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), is working on a project to replace coper-based network services in an effort to create reliable connections.

Responding to a parliamentary question posed by Patriotic Alliance (MP) Jasmine Peterson, Schreiber said this move aimed to minimise downtime caused by vandalism and technical issues.

Addressing challenges in rural and township communities

Schreiber acknowledged the challenges faced by branches in rural and township communities, including interruptions, network issues, long queues, and extended waiting periods.

The issue of long queues at Home Affairs offices has been a struggle that many have had to face for many years.

Yearly, or even monthly, citizens have continued to complain about the long lines, which have become a norm that has been tuned into hunour by some on social media.

He attributed these issues to diginet link failures and vowed to address them through the ongoing project.

According to him, phase one of the department’s collaboration with Sita, set to conclude in the 2024/25 financial year, has already replaced diginet at nine offices, with 35 more offices to follow.

“Phase two, which will be implemented during the next financial year covers 22 offices,” said Schreiber.

ALSO READ: ‘Institutional vandalism’ crippled departments, says Home Affairs’ Schreiber

Combating corruption and unethical syndicates

Schreiber also responded to concerns about corruption and unethical syndicates within the department.

He stated that the department identifies syndicate activities through reported cases, investigations, and data analysis.

“The department is committed to rooting out fraud and corruption and as a result, the Branch: Counter Corruption and Security Services continues to reinforce collaborative efforts with law enforcement agencies through regular engagements and projects,” Schreiber said.

The minister said there were collaborative efforts with law enforcement agencies and disciplinary action against employees involved in fraud and corruption.

“If investigations necessitate suspension, employees are suspended or precautionary transferred to a less risky environment while investigations proceed.”

ALSO READ: EFF says Home Affairs failures force foreigners to turn to crime

Introducing a paperless system and secure platform

The minister announced plans to introduce a paperless system, similar to the online portal used by South African Revenue Service (Sars) and banks, to reduce queues and waiting periods.

Schreiber previously said manual paperwork left room for corruption and slow processing times. He said digitising the department would radically transform the meaning of government in the country.

Additionally, he said a safe platform utilising facial and fingerprint recognition tools will be established to enhance security and efficiency.

While Schreiber promised the end of an era for the inconsistencies and incompetencies of Home Affairs, MyBroadband revealed that , the online system used by Home Affairs could partly operate during times of downtime.

It said workers at Home Affairs offices blew the issue out of proportion when they refused to help people.

Read more on these topics

Department of Home Affairs Home Affairs Leon Schreiber

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ‘ANC will decide whether I must step aside or step down,’ says Simelane
Courts ConCourt dismisses Vodafone’s bid to join Please Call Me case
Opinion Is the RAF still worth it? Put safety net to good use
News Fire breaks out at Correctional Services head office in Tshwane [VIDEO]
Rugby South Africa captain Kolisi leaves Racing 92: French Top 14 club

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES