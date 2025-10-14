Hot Gauteng weather: Is it a heatwave? Expert explains

'Veld fires are not caused by heatwaves but rather by dry conditions.'

Despite scorching temperatures across Gauteng this week, the South African Weather Service (Saws) says the province is not experiencing a heatwave.

Meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen that while conditions are hot, they remain within the normal range for this time of year.

“The province is only experiencing hot conditions, but they are within the normal threshold,” Thobela said.

“Since it is spring, we are still going to see rain. There is no rain when there is a heatwave.”

This clarification comes as residents express concern over rising temperatures and veld fires across parts of the country.

However, Thobela emphasised that veld fires are not necessarily linked to heatwaves.

“Veld fires are not caused by heatwaves but rather by dry conditions,” he said.

What qualifies as a heatwave?

According to the South African Weather Service, there is a specific scientific criterion used to determine whether heatwave conditions exist in a town or city.

“If the maximum temperature at a particular town is expected to meet or exceed 5°C above the average maximum temperature of the hottest month for that particular place, and persists in that mode for three days or more, then a heatwave may be declared,” the weather service explained.

The weather service said meteorologists rely on a detailed “heatwave threshold map”, developed using the latest climatological data, to identify when such conditions occur.

Hot, dry, but still within normal limits

While many Gauteng residents have reported sweltering afternoons and dry air, Thobela said the conditions are typical for early to mid-spring.

He urged residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and remain cautious with open flames, particularly in dry and windy areas.

“We’re moving toward summer, so we can expect hot spells,” Thobela added. “But at this point, there is no indication of an imminent heatwave.”

According to the weather service, rainfall is still expected over the coming weeks as seasonal patterns continue to shift, bringing some relief from the current heat.

