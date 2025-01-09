How long does Johannesburg Mayor Morero have to appoint a new city manager?

The Johannesburg municipality has an acting city manager after Floyd Brink's appointment was overturned by the High Court.

Residents of Johannesburg are begging for the revitalisation of their city, but nobody is in a position to take the reins.

The municipality’s Chief Operating Officer Tshepo Makola is occupying the city manager position in an acting capacity, but the specialist role requires full dedication considering the task at hand.

A city manager works under the mayor, guiding the municipality’s various entities to achieve the goals and ambitions of the city.

Position to be advertised

After the Gauteng High Court nullified the appointment of former city manager Floyd Brink in early December, Mayor Dada Morero appointed Maloka on 27 December.

The Municipal Systems Act (MSA) states that an acting municipal manager can only be appointed for a maximum of three months, but this can be extended by the relevant MEC in Gauteng.

As per Section 56A of the MSA, municipal managers “may not hold political office in a political party, whether in a permanent, temporary or acting capacity”.

The removal of Floyd Brink occurred during council recess, but provisions allow for an acting appointment that must be ratified in the next ordinary council meeting.

Once ratified and council approves the search for a new city manager, the position should be advertised within 14 days.

The position must be advertised nationally, and the MEC overseeing local government must be informed within 14 days of the appointment, with the MEC needing to notify the relevant minister within 14 days of said notification.

Spokesperson for Mayor Morero, Chris Vondo, was asked by The Citizen what characteristics the mayor will be looking for in a city manager, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

City manager requirements

When appointing a new city manager, the candidate is required to meet four basic requirements to be considered.

They must meet financial and supply chain competencies, meet core managerial and occupational competencies and have a higher education NQF Level 6 or higher.

Additionally, they must have five years of work experience at senior management level.

Candidates must be screened within 21 days after finalising a shortlist and interviews must be conducted within 21 days of the screening.

A panel consisting of three to five council members, the mayor and an independent panellist not employed by the municipality will oversee the process, with each panellist needing to make two to three recommendations.

Once appointed, South African Local Government Association (Salga) guidelines state the city manager must sign both a contract of employment and a performance agreement.

What Johannesburg needs

Areas of improvement could be highlighted in all departments of the municipality’s structures, with those more critical able to suggest the city is on life support.

From water infrastructure challenges and massive electricity debt to underused assets and a decaying inner city, Johannesburg is in need of a saviour.

Democratic Alliance’s Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku says the new appointment will have the challenge of working in a complex metro while navigating the intricacies of the MSA.

“[We need] a strategic thinker who can think out of the box and can provide sound, decisive and exceptional leadership,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku told The Citizen.

“They must not be a political appointee that will buckle to the whims of politicians, but follow the prescripts of the law when executing their duty,” she concluded.

