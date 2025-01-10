Mandela’s grandson and four others to make first appearance in court

The five were arrested on Wednesday at the Mandela family home in Houghton, Johannesburg.

The Houghton home of Nelson Mandela that was visited by many heads of state has become a crime den. Picture: X/@LLunga18

Former President Nelson Mandela’s grandson is expected to make his first appearance alongside four others in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday.

A large media contingent is expected at the court as the identity of Madiba’s grandchild is unveiled, with speculation rife on social media.

Arrests

The five were arrested on Wednesday when Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers traced the location of a hijacked Toyota Corolla to Mandela’s former home in Houghton, Johannesburg.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the car was hijacked earlier along Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands.

“Preliminary information suggests that the female occupant is renting the property and is acquainted with the four male suspects.

“All five suspects have been arrested and will be detained at Norwood Saps [South African Police Service]. They will be facing charges of possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“It is alleged that one of the male suspects is a Mandela grandchild,” Fihla said.

Fihla confirmed that the hijacking victim was safe and unharmed during the ordeal.

Mandela House

Since the passing of Mandela, the former statesman’s house has fallen into disarray. In July, renovations to the Mandela House were halted following a family dispute over the mansion.

The house was without electricity and had not been maintained, with parts of it falling apart.

Sources close to the family told The Citizen that there is a dispute over the ownership of the house.

Some family members also reportedly wanted the house to become a residential property and not a museum as envisioned by other family members.

Neighbours around Mandela’s house had previously complained about overgrown grass.

Despite the poor state of Mandela’s house, people continue to lay flowers outside the house where he spent his last years.

