JUST IN: ICJ to deliver judgment in SA Gaza genocide case against Israel on Friday

South Africa filed an urgent case and hauled Israel to the Peace Palace in The Hague on a charge of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The inside of the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Picture: X/@UNSRVAW

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has announced it will deliver a judgement on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel on Friday.

“A public sitting will take place at 1 p.m. at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Joan E. Donoghue, the President of the Court, will read the Court’s Order,” the ICJ said.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor will travel to the Hague and represent #SouthAfrica🇿🇦 as the court will be delivering its judgment. https://t.co/Y4TJcXXNc8 — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) January 24, 2024

Earlier this month, South Africa filed an urgent case and hauled Israel to the Peace Palace in The Hague on a charge of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

South Africa has asked the Peace Court to issue several orders, including for Israel to “immediately suspend” its Gaza offensive; to stop forced displacement; to enable humanitarian access to thousands of displaced Palestinians; and to preserve evidence.

The historic bid to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza has received support from across the world.

Arguments

During its oral arguments, South Africa’s top legal minds asked the World Court to issue several orders, including for Israel to “immediately suspend” its Gaza offensive; to stop forced displacement; to enable humanitarian access to thousands of displaced Palestinians; and to preserve evidence.

Israel dismissed the genocide allegations, arguing South Africa presented a “profoundly distorted factual and legal picture” of claims of genocide being committed against Palestinians in Gaza and has weaponised the term genocide.

Support

Meanwhile, South Africa welcomed support for its ICJ genocide case against Israel in a speech to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking during a speech to the UN Security Council high-level debate about Israel’s war on Gaza, Masotsha Mnguni, Political Counsellor at the South African Mission, said for “international law to be credible, it should be uniformly applied and not selective.”

“Several countries and regional organisations have made public statements in support of South Africa’s proceedings against Israel.

“South Africa welcomes expressions of support for the case before the ICJ and encourages states to intervene if they wish at a later stage in the proceedings,” Mnguni said.

The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 25 000, while another 62 681 have been wounded, most of them women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

