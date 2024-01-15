‘SA showed moral leadership in bringing Gaza genocide case against Israel’

South Africa's historic bid to bring about a ceasefire in the Gaza has received support from across the world.

As Israel war on Gaza entered its 100th day, NGO The Elders said South Africa showed moral leadership in bringing the genocide case against Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

South Africa filed an urgent case before the world court last month, accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Moral leadership

Mary Robinson, chairperson of The Elders, which was Founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007 said South Africa had shown “moral leadership” in bringing its application to the ICJ under the Genocide Convention, to protect the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“It is right and proper that Israel is answering these charges in a court of law. All states have an international legal obligation to act to prevent genocide. Pending the ICJ’s decision on provisional measures, all possible steps must be taken to halt and prevent further atrocity crimes.

“I reiterate The Elders’ call for an immediate ceasefire and the full application of international law,” Robinson said.

Israel to defy ICJ

South Africa has asked the Peace Court to issue several orders, including for Israel to “immediately suspend” its Gaza offensive; to stop forced displacement; to enable humanitarian access to thousands of displaced Palestinians; and to preserve evidence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed not to let the genocide case stand in the way of continuing his country’s war in Gaza.

“No one will stop us – not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil, and no one else. It is possible and necessary to continue until victory and we will do it,” he said in a speech on Saturday.

In December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, likening Israel’s assault on the enclave to Nazi Germany’s killing of Jews.

“They used to speak ill of Hitler. What difference do you have from Hitler? They are going to make us miss Hitler. Is what this Netanyahu is doing any less than what Hitler did? It is not,” Erdogan said.

SA legal team

Meanwhile, South Africa’s legal team representing the country in the Gaza genocide case against Israel received a hero’s welcome when they touched down on home soil on Sunday.

They were welcomed by supporters waving South African and Palestinian flags at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said South Africa’s appearance before the 15 judges at the Peace Palace marked a crucial turning point.

“This week marked an important episode, but it did not mark the culmination, it marked a very crucial turning point in having the world look at the issue through a legal lens. But the overall struggle itself will continue beyond this,” Ngcukaitobi said.

Death toll

The death toll in Gaza has soared to more than 24,100 people, about 70% of them women and children, while 60,582 have been injured according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid shortages of food, portable water, and medicines.

Authorities claim the attacks by Hamas have killed about 1,200 Israelis.

