Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges

All miners were brought to the surface, with at least 11 dead and 10 rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Over 80 miners were affected by the tragedy. Picture: AFP.

Mining operations at Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg, North West, have been halted amid an investigation into the death of 11 miners on Monday evening.

A cage the miners were travelling in was plunged back underground after a cable malfunctioned, affecting over 86 miners.

The incident took place at around 6pm on Monday and by the morning all miners were brought to the surface, with at least 11 dead and 10 rushed to hospital in a critical condition. One miner was airlifted to Johannesburg’s Milpark Hospital for urgent treatment, while the others were taken to health facilities in the region.

CEO Nico Muller said the mine took full responsibility for the accident and had halted all operations while they investigated the cause.

“We take health and safety very seriously. We do not believe in producing a single ounce if it cannot be produced safely”.

A full investigation into the incident is expected to take at least three months.

This is a developing story