Several dead at Impala Mine after cage with miners plunges

At least eleven miners have died at Impala Platinum Mine.

The mining company said a number of people sustained serious injuries during the incident at their operations in Rustenburg in North West.

Impala Platinum (Implats) said it had launched a rescue effort following the incident at its Rustenburg Mines in which “several serious injuries” were reported after a cable malfunctioned and caused a cage, carrying workers, to plunge below.

Implats said the safety incident involved a winder rope at 11 shaft.

Accident

“This rope is connected to the personnel conveyance, which hoists employees up and down the shaft. The conveyance comprises three levels, each with a capacity to carry 35 personnel.”

“Initial reports indicate that there have been several serious injuries, but an accurate assessment of the full human impacts of the accident is not currently possible, given the complexity of the rescue operation,” Impala Mine said.

Implats added that paramedics and its proto teams were immediately mobilised following the accident to attend to those who were injured in the accident.

“They have accessed underground workings and the two upper levels of the conveyance have been cleared. The rescue is now focused on vacating the lower level.

“The safety of our employees is paramount and we are providing all possible support to those involved and working closely with the relevant authorities,” the mine said.

Implats said it would provide regular updates when new information becomes available.

“We remain steadfast in our dedication to ensuring our colleagues are brought home safely and continue to prioritise safety above all else,” it said.

Illegal mining

In June, at least 31 suspected illegal miners, believed to be Lesotho nationals died in a ventilation shaft at Virginia mine in Welkom, Free State.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said the miners died in a mine ventilation shaft last operational in the 1990s.

The department says it received information that other illegal miners had retrieved three of the bodies and brought them to the surface.

Previous mine owners Harmony Gold Mining Company and the department have assessed the situation and determined that methane levels were very high.

