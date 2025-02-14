Iran geared to cement its ties with SA

Iran seeks to expand trade with South Africa, building on successful cooperation, with plans for more joint commissions and agreements.

Oil-rich Iran is gearing to ramp up trade with South Africa.

The strong relations forged last year led to 15 joint commissions and vast areas of cooperation.

The SA-Iran multibillion-dollar trade has seen local telecommunications giant MTN holding a significant stake in Irancell, with Sasol having been involved in Arya Sasol Polymer Company.

Prospects of increased trade and bolstering SA-Iran ties

Iranian ambassador to South Africa Mansour Shakib Mehr was this week bullish about prospects for increased trade and the bolstering of political ties.

Speaking at the 46th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution in Pretoria, Mehr said his country would “continue with plans” for this year’s bilateral relations.

The plans, said Mehr, include the establishment of a political committee of South African and Iranian deputy foreign ministers to prepare for 16th joint commission in Tehran.

ALSO READ: Iran denies link between arrest of Italian in Tehran and Iranian in Italy

“During our 30 years of close relations with South Africa, we have successfully held 15 joint commissions, which included vast areas of cooperation.

“These sessions concluded with the signing of more than 80 memorandums of understanding and other separate agreements.

“We look forward to further expansion of relations with our South African partners in all fields,” said Mehr.

Iranian Revolution

Reflecting on the significance of the Iranian Revolution, Mehr said: “We are celebrating the day while remembering the years of sacrifice and effort in the fight against imperialism, dictatorship and oppression.

“During the Iranian Revolution in 1979, people decided to take control of their destiny.

“They wanted to be owners of their country and they had the ability to change the situation, like the revolution of South Africa in 1994, and so we share the same emotions when remembering our triumphs and victories.”

ALSO READ: ‘Tread carefully’: What fall of Assad regime in Syria means for SA

“Today, after 46 years, Iran is recognised as an independent, powerful and influential country in the region and on the international stage.

“Iran’s advancements in the fields of science, technology, defence industries, medicine, nanotechnology, peaceful nuclear energy and space, demonstrate the determination and capability of the Iranian people for development and progress – despite the imposition of the most unfair sanctions and pressures over decades.”

Added Mehr: “Iran’s vision for sustainable development is outlined in its long-term strategies and five-year development plans.

Iran’s vision for sustainable development

“The main objectives include scientific advancement in areas like renewable energy, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

“Iran also aims to reduce dependency on oil resources and strengthen its knowledge-based economy.”

Department of international relations and cooperation’s Persian desk head, Nelia Barnard said: “We have signed various agreements in terms of our bilateral ties and we are busy establishing new ones, which will include water management, transport, agriculture, arts and culture.”

NOW READ: What we know about the fall of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad