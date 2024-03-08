Israel accuses SA of acting for Hamas and exploiting ICJ

Citing 'widespread starvation' in Gaza, South Africa petitioned the ICJ to order an 'immediate halt' to Israel's war in the enclave.

The state of Israel has accused South Africa of “cynical exploitation” of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) following the country’s urgent request for emergency measures over the war in Gaza.

South Africa on Wednesday asked the world court to enforce the additional emergency measures against Israel, accusing it of violating existing measures.

In its application to the ICJ, South Africa warned that Palestinians in Gaza are facing starvation, a crisis that has claimed the lives of at least 15 children in the past week alone, with the actual numbers believed to be much higher.

SA represents Hamas

Israel’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat accused South Africa of being “representatives of Hamas” and called on the ICJ to reject Pretoria’s latest request.

“South Africa continues to act as the legal arm of Hamas in an attempt to undermine Israel’s inherent right to defend itself and its citizens, and to release all of the hostages.

“The repeated requests for provisional measures made by South Africa in order to assist Hamas are yet another cynical exploitation of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which has already twice rejected the baseless attempts to deny Israel its right and obligation of self-defense,” Haiat said.

Israel won’t stop

Haiat claims Israel “acts and will continue to act in accordance with international law.”

“We call on the ICJ to reject outright the new request of the representatives of Hamas.”

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has persisted despite the United Nations’ court order to end “plausible acts of genocide in the enclave.”

In its in January judgment that made headlines worldwide, the ICJ ordered Israel to take “all measures within its power” to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

South Africa, in its second application, stated that it is “compelled to return to the Court in light of the new facts and changes in the situation in Gaza — particularly the situation of widespread starvation.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa explains:

Gaza starvation

The Presidency warned that the people of Gaza could not wait.

“The threat of all-out famine has now materialised. The court needs to act now to stop the imminent tragedy by immediately and effectively ensuring that the rights it has found are threatened under the Genocide Convention are protected.”

It added that the ICJ, also known as the World Court, should take these measures without scheduling a new round of hearings because of the “extreme urgency of the situation.”

United Nations (UN) experts warn that the number of deaths will increase unless military activities are halted and the blockade is lifted.

The food and water shortages amid Israel’s offensive in Gaza have taken a toll on Palestinians in the enclave, according to the Gaza health ministry.

At least 30,800 Palestinians have been killed and 72,198 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas attacks stands at 1,139.

