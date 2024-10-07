‘Israel’s violence against Palestinians has intensified,’ Ramaphosa says

South Africa has called for a resolution to the conflict and the release of all the hostages abducted on 7 October 2023.

Israel launched attacks against Hamas positions throughout the Gaza Strip on the anniversary of the 7 October attacks, marking one year since the beginning of Israel's onslaught against the Palestinians, which has claimed more than 43,000 lives.

After the Israeli military ordered civilians to immediately flee northern Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp and began heavy bombardment, at least nine Palestinian children were among 17 people killed. President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again called for a ceasefire.

Freeing hostages

In his weekly newsletter ‘From the desk of the president’ on Monday, Ramaphosa said the violence that has been committed by Israel against Palestinians over decades intensified after an attack on Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups on 7 October last year.

“As South Africa, we have condemned the atrocities committed against civilians in Israel on 7 October 2023, as we have denounced the killing of civilians in any context.

“The majority of those killed over the past year are Palestinian civilians, largely women and children in the besieged Gaza Strip. It is alarming that more Palestinians are also being killed in the West Bank due to Israeli Defence Force military activities, Ramaphosa said.

Resolution

Ramaphosa said South Africa has also “consistently called” for a resolution to the conflict and the release of all the hostages abducted on 7 October 2023.

“We have also called for the release of all the prisoners unlawfully detained in Israel. We cannot but be moved by the plight of all the families who have loved ones in captivity. With negotiations to secure their release having once again stalled and Israel’s bombardment of Gaza continuing, the conflict shows no signs of abating,” Ramaphosa said.

“Amid efforts by the international community to secure a ceasefire, the situation has been worsened by strikes by Israel on Lebanon and by Iran on Israel. Israel has vowed to retaliate against Iran and Iran has threatened to respond accordingly.

“The escalating situation in the Middle East is of grave concern. It threatens to plunge the region into a war in which civilians will inevitably bear the greatest and the most cruel brunt of this conflict. As the UN Secretary-General has said, each escalation after the next is leading the people of the Middle East over the cliff,” he said.

Israel ICJ genocide case

Later this month, South Africa will file a memorial, which is the country’ full substantive case based on evidence, at the International Court of Justice.

“The memorial contains detailed evidence to prove that Israel is committing the crime of genocide in Palestine. We call on Israel to immediately implement the court’s provisional orders issued on 26 January, 28 March 2024 and 24 May 2024,” Ramaphosa said.

“The reality is that this latest escalation is part of a pattern of violence that spans more than half a century resulting from the occupation of Palestine. Until the occupation is ended and a just and lasting solution is found that will protect the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians, the region will remain a tinderbox of potential conflict and war.”

“Israel has consistently declared that it aspires to live in peace and security with its neighbours. Yet its military occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967 and its invasions of Lebanon in 1978, 1982 and 2006 undermine this aspiration,” Ramaphosa said.

“Forgiveness and happiness”

The anniversary of the 7 October attacks also marks ‘Forgiveness and Happiness Day’, aimed at promoting forgiveness and the joy it can bring. This is an initiative advocated by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who also called for peace in the Middle East.

“Let’s send a message to governments that a critical mass of people want to see an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the oppression of its people. By acting together, we can break cycles of injustice and the occupation and build a new world based on our common humanity and justice Support freedom for Palestine, peace, shalom, salaam,” Tutu said.

In Gaza, at least 41,870 people have been killed and 97,166 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 2023. In Israel, at least 1,139 people were killed in the Hamas-led attacks on 7 October and more than 200 people were taken captive.

