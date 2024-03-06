Jeppe High School pupil dies after collapsing at end of rugby match

A teacher from Hyde Park Secondary School was also found dead on the institution's grounds on Wednesday.

A Grade 11 pupil from Jeppe High School for Boys passed away on Tuesday after playing a rugby match against Hoërskool Die Anker in Brakpan.

The Gauteng Education Department said 16-year-old Kaiden Bowie started feeling unwell after the match. He reportedly collapsed just after walking off the rugby field.

“Paramedics on site tried to stabilise him and contacted an ambulance for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the learner succumbed shortly after the ambulance arrived,” said the department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The school confirmed the incident in a tweet on Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of one of our learners, Kaiden Bowie (Grade 11 Koodoo), who tragically passed away yesterday afternoon,” it said.

We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of one of our learners, Kaiden Bowie (Grade 11 Koodoo) who tragically passed away yesterday afternoon.



Further information regarding his memorial service will follow in due course. pic.twitter.com/CUdNt5j3OT — Jeppe Boys (@jeppeboys) March 6, 2024

St John’s College, one of Jeppe’s biggest sporting rivals, was among the many schools to send messages of condolence.

“Our condolences go to Kaiden’s family, friends, and the greater Jeppe High School for Boys community. We hold you in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly sad time,” said St John’s College.

ALSO READ: Three Gauteng school pupils die during the weekend

“Our deepest condolences to Jeppe High School for Boys. Resuming our proud and treasured relationship last year, we are devastated by your loss. Thoughts and prayers to the entire Jeppe community and especially to the Bowie family,” said Durban High School.

“Our sincerest condolences to the Bowie family, to the Jeppe High School for Boys community and to all who knew and loved Kaiden,” said St Stithians College.

Hyde Park teacher found dead at school

In another tragic incident, a teacher from Hyde Park Secondary School was found dead on the sports grounds of the Johannesburg institution on Wednesday.

“According to information at our disposal, the educator was allegedly found hanging on the sports grounds of the school on Wednesday morning. Paramedics certified him dead on arrival,” said Mabona.

“Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

ALSO READ: Mia Kühn death: Family says investigation points to ‘tragic accident’

Mabona said the department’s psycho-social support unit as well as counsellors from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) have been sent to Jeppe High School for Boys and Hyde Park High School to provide trauma counselling and support.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane also sent his condolences to the families of Bowie and the Hyde Park High School teacher.

“We are deeply disheartened by these tragic incidents and wish to extend our most sincere condolences to the families of the departed, as well as their respective school communities,” he said.