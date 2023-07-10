Mia Kühn death: Family says investigation points to ‘tragic accident’

By Cornelia Le Roux

The family of Hoërskool Garsfontein pupil Mia Kühn, whose body was found on the school’s rugby field on Tuesday morning (4 July), said “no foul play” is suspected in the tragic death of the 16-year-old teenager.

On Friday, Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the South African Police Service (Saps) obtained CCTV footage on the premises of Hoërskool Garsfontein, in Pretoria, as part of the investigation into the Grade 10 pupil’s death.

He also stated that the autopsy had been completed, but that a report from the doctor is still outstanding.

Mia Kühn death: Family speaks out about ‘tragic accident’

On Sunday 9 July, Jacques Broodryk, acting as family spokesperson, released a statement in which Mia’s family expressed their wishes to bring an end to widespread speculation that foul play was involved in her death.

Broodryk said that “at this stage of the police investigation, all evidence are pointing to a tragic accident”.

According to the family, Mia allegedly fell to her death while trying to climb one of the poles of the floodlights surrounding the rugby field.

Teenager’s death surrounded by mystery

Mia Kühn and her film producer/ director father, Gustav. Photo: Facebook

A security officer made the gruesome discovery of the 16 year old’s body on the school’s rugby field at about 8am while he was doing his rounds on Tuesday morning.

During a media briefing following the shock discovery of the teen’s body, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the police have categorised the teenager’s death as “unnatural” and that an inquest has been opened.

Chiloane said it was unclear exactly how the Mia gained access to the school premises during the three-week-long winter holidays.

“According to her mother, at midnight she was still at home. Most probably she slipped out later. And in the morning, they did not find her and went to the police station to report her missing,” the MEC added at the time.

Memorial service

Broodryk stated that the family was struggling to come to terms with her unexpected death and wanted to express their heartfelt thanks to the community for their love and support.

The family also asked for privacy and would not be making further comments.

A memorial service will be held for Mia on Wednesday, 12 July, at the Dutch Reformed Church, in Valleisig.

