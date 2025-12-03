These Joburg areas to experience eight-hour power outages next week

The electricity outages will occur as City Power conducts maintenance in various areas of Joburg

City Power has announced a series of planned power interruptions affecting multiple areas across Johannesburg between 8 and 12 December 2025.

The outages are scheduled to last eight hours each day as the utility conducts essential maintenance work on its network.

Region B power outage

The most extensive outage is scheduled for Monday, 8 December at the Houtkoppen Substation in Randburg, Region B.

The interruption will affect numerous areas including:

Kya Sand,

Jukskei Park,

Chartwell,

Olivedale,

Hoogland,

Witkoppen,

Fourways,

Johannesburg-North,

Noordhang,

Northwold, and

Bloubosrand.

These areas will experience the blackout from 8am until 4pm.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service,” City Power stated.

Wednesday outages in Lenasia and Randburg

On Wednesday, 10 December, two separate substations will undergo maintenance simultaneously.

In Lenasia, Region G, the Nirvana Substation will be shut down, affecting:

Trade Route Mall,

Lenasia Extensions 1 through 13 (excluding 12),

Lenmed, and

Thembelihle.

The eight-hour interruption will run from 8am until 4pm.

The same day will see maintenance at the Khanyisa Substation in Randburg, Region B, impacting:

Bryanston Extension 40,

Bryanston,

Lyme Park, and

Hurlingham Extension 5.

These areas will also experience power cuts from 8am until 4pm.

City Power emphasised that the maintenance forms part of its ongoing service improvement programme.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” the utility warned.

Friday maintenance in Roodepoort

The final scheduled outage will take place on Friday, 12 December at the Peter Road Substation in Roodepoort, Region C.

The interruption will affect a wide range of areas including:

Kimbult,

Honeydew Grove,

Zonnehoeve,

Honey Park,

Zandspruit,

Laser Park,

Tres Jolie,

Strubensvallei,

Wilgeheuwel,

Little Falls,

Willowbrook,

Poortview,

Amorosa, and

Ruimsig, along with their various extensions.

The outage will follow the same eight-hour schedule from 8am until 4pm.

City Power reiterated the importance of treating all electricity supply points as live, even during scheduled outages.

All affected customers have been advised to make necessary arrangements for the duration of the power interruptions, with the utility noting that supply may be restored before the scheduled end time.

