Cape Town load reduction: Which areas will be impacted this week

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

While Eskom has suspended load shedding nationwide, some Western Cape residents will still face electricity outages this week.

Eskom said the load reduction would run from Tuesday, 2 December, to Monday, 8 December 2025, targeting areas where the grid is under strain.

“Illegal connections and electricity theft place a heavy burden on transformers,” the utility explained.

“Although load shedding remains suspended, Eskom is implementing load reduction to protect infrastructure.”

The power utility added that persistent pressure on transformers and mini-substations in some communities necessitates load reduction to prevent damage to equipment.

Areas affected

Cape Town residents will have two hours of power cuts, with varying time slots for different block areas.

Phillippi East will have outages from 5am to 7am, while Crossroads will have load reduction twice a day, in the morning and from 5pm to 7pm daily.

Other areas that will have outages during both periods include Klipfontein and Mfuleni.

Morning load reduction (5am-7am) impacts block A areas with the evening schedule (5pm-7pm), affecting the block B areas.

Block A areas:

Philippi East;

Crossroads;

Klipfontein; and

Mfuleni.

Block B areas:

Philippi;

Crossroads;

Klipfontein;

Eersterivier;

Mfuleni;

Highgate (Silversands);

Part of Airport Industrial;

Khaya; and

Mandela Park (Khayelitsha).

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below.

Load reduction schedule: Tuesday, 02 December – Monday, 08 December

