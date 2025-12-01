South Africa

Load reduction: Here are the areas affected in Gauteng

Oratile Mashilo

1 December 2025

10:41 am

Eskom has released its load-reduction schedule, which will be implemented from Monday, 01 December, to Sunday, 07 December 2025.

Gauteng load reduction schedule

Picture: iStock

Residents in Gauteng can expect load reduction this week, as Eskom-serviced areas continue to face scheduled power cuts.

Those affected can expect approximately five to six hours of outages, with varying time slots for different areas.

Areas affected

Load reduction will be implemented during peak demand periods from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” said Eskom.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction (5am-9am) include Orange Farm and its extensions, Stretford and its extension, Sebokeng and Sharpville.

Other affected areas include Dobsonville, Naledi and Tsakane across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction (5pm-10pm) impacts regions including Kagiso, Rethabiseng, Kudube, Klipspruit, Jabulani, Langaville and Winterveldt.

The affected areas in Gauteng include:

  • Ivory Park
  • Rabie Ridge
  • Protea Glen
  • Meadowlands
  • Riverside
  • Diepsloot
  • Sharpville
  • Daveyton

To see if your area is affected, click on or download below.

Load-reduction-schedule-GAUTENG-DEC-2025Download

Load reduction schedule: Monday, 01 December – Sunday, 07 December

