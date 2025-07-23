Joburg moves to shut down illegal bus ranks in CBD

Joburg officials and transport stakeholders are working to shut down illegal bus stations disrupting CBD order and public safety.

The City of Johannesburg is working around the clock to address the troubling issue of illegal bus ranks and stations in the city’s central business district (CBD).

Benny Makgoga, the city’s director of marketing and communications, revealed their plan while responding to the transport sector.

Players in the sector had raised concerns about the dangers and negative impact posed by the illegal bus stations that have emerged in the city.

JIFI constructed to relocate illegal bus ranks

“The City of Joburg has fully constructed the Johannesburg International Transport Interchange (JITI) facility in the Joburg CBD for the relocation of all informal bus ranks and stations.

“The relocation process that involves a public participation process and direct engagements with the transport stakeholders is currently in place,” said Makgoga.

“The finalisation and conclusion of the relocation process of the informal bus ranks and bus stations to Johannesburg International Transport Interchange will provide action to close all informal facilities.”

Even though Makgoga said they were fighting against the problem, he conceded that it was difficult for the city to manage and control informal bus operations that have occupied spaces throughout the CBD.

It is for this reason that the city has constructed one centralised Johannesburg International Transport Interchange facility for proper management and control of bus operations in the CBD, he said.

Accessible and convenient public facility

“JITI is an accessible and convenient public facility for long-distance and cross-border transport and will enable commuters to connect to the other public transport services such as Rea Vaya BRT, Metrobus, Gautrain, local minibus taxis and buses at Park Station.”

African Unite Borders Bus Trucks Association chair Phumudzo Mukhwathi was one leading member of the organisations that had been calling on the government to address the problem.

Mukhwathi said there were two illegal bus stations in Braamfontein and another one near Park Station.

He said the illegitimate facilities were being owned and operated by Zimbabwean nationals who collaborated with some prominent local figures.

“We will be happy if the government attend to our request and make sure that these illegal operations are closed down because they are interrupting businesses that operate legitimately.

Many illegal activities taking place

“To tell you the truth, there are many illegal and criminal activities taking place there.

“We have been fighting against this for so many years, but the authorities seem not to be serious about dealing with it.

“We are planning to take the legal route to force them to attend to the matter,” said Mukhwathi.

He said he was worried that the owners of the problematic facilities were operating in public without any fear.

“This is unfair competition because there are no rules in the illegal bus stations and we were also reliably informed that some of the buses using these stations are transporting illegal things from South Africa to Zimbabwe,” he said.

Union investigates matter

Mukhwathi said there were allegations last year that some of the buses were using fraudulent permits and they had alerted the police.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Amanda Tshemese promised her organisation would also investigate the matter and work with relevant authorities to address it.

“You can’t have illegal companies or immigrants operating in South Africa when you have millions of South Africans who are unemployed,” said Tshemese.