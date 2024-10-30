Relief as bus strike in North West ends

Atamelang Bus Services resumed operations in Mahikeng and Zeerust after a two-week strike over unpaid salaries.

The cause of the strike included delayed salary payments, poor treatment of staff by management and nonpayment of employee benefits such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund and pension contributions.

Bus strike leaves public stranded

The strike left students, teachers and the general public stranded, forcing them to seek alternative transport.

The two-week disruption created challenges for many, particularly those who rely heavily on the bus service for their daily commute.

Charles Matlou, spokesperson for the North West department of transport management and community safety, confirmed that bus operations were back on track.

“The matter is partially resolved, and services resumed earlier this week,” Matlou said.

He acknowledged the impact the strike had on commuters, stating: “The strike caused significant inconvenience to passengers, including students, professionals and the elderly.

“The disruption of services also affected the company’s operations, which could negatively impact their future payments.”

Mpho Koboekae, a 39-year-old teacher at Ramatu Secondary School in Dinokana village near Zeerust, struggled during the strike.

“I prefer taking the bus because it’s affordable and reliable. The past two weeks were difficult. I had to find extra money for taxis, which aren’t as dependable as buses.

“I had to wake up much earlier just to avoid being late for work,” she said.

An Atamelang bus driver, who spoke anonymously for fear of retaliation, explained the workers’ stance: “We had no issue with the ‘no work, no pay’ rule. Our demands were clear and we’ve reached an agreement.”

No employee will face disciplinary action

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union provincial treasurer Isaac Makhoba said the parties agreed that no employee would face disciplinary action for participating in the strike.

The North West department of transport is to set up a task team to address unresolved issues.

Tshepiso Pule, a 17-year-old matric student from Maruapula Secondary School in Nyetse village, expressed relief at the return of bus services.

“I had to stay with relatives during the strike because there was no other transport between my village and Nyetse. The disruption made it hard to stick to my study routine.”

