McKenzie suspends Kunene amid DJ Sumbody murder probe [VIDEO]

Kunene was found at the home of a businessman alleged to be behind the murder of DJ Sumbody.

Kenny Kunene, left, and Gayton McKenzie at the launch of McKenzie’s book Trapped in Sandton last year. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has suspended its deputy president, Kenny Kunene, from all party activities for a month.

Party leader Gayton McKenzie dealt Kunene the blow on Tuesday.

Kunene at Mastermind’s home

McKenzie said Kunene will be investigated after he was found at the home of alleged mastermind of DJ Sumbody’s murder, Katiso “KT” Molefe.

In an explosive revelation, Kunene confirmed that he was at Molefe’s house when police arrived to arrest the suspected killer.

ALSO READ: DJ Sumbody hit: Police make breakthrough, four arrested for murder

Kunene claims he was at Molefe’s house to facilitate a meeting for a journalist from his online publication, Africa Global News, for a “potential exclusive story.”

Kunene suspended

McKenzie said he will write to the City of Johannesburg to have Kunene removed as Johannesburg MMC for Transport until the probe is completed.

“Kenny Kunene will be investigated. And I’m going to tell you who’s going to investigate him: lawyers of good character.

“While he’s being investigated, I’m going to remove him from being an MMC. I am going to write to them. I’m also going to tell him to stand back from politics for one month until the investigation is done,” McKenzie said.

“Kenny Kunene will be investigated and I'm gonna tell you who's gonna investigate him, lawyers of good character and while he's being investigated I'm going to remove him from being an MMC” Patriotic Alliance President Gayton McKenzie



“I'm also going to tell him to stand back… pic.twitter.com/gNeIBDjsX1 July 22, 2025

Resign

The DA in Johannesburg earlier called on Kunene to resign, after reports that he was found at the home of the alleged mastermind of DJ Sumbody’s murder.

DA Johannesburg caucus leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, said the revelations were damning for Kunene.

“Criminality and underworld links seem to be entrenched in the Patriotic Alliance as their Johannesburg leader was found at the home of a suspected murderer during his arrest.”

‘Laughable”

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the explanation given by Kunene, in explaining what he was doing at the house, is “laughable” and must be rejected outright.

“No, Kenny, you were not at a murder suspect’s house to ‘drive a journalist there’. The Patriotic Alliance shows itself more and more every day to not have the best interests of South Africa at heart. It is a selfish, underworld organisation that associates with crime and corruption.”

Kunene denied knowing Molefe, saying he was at home by coincidence.

Johannesburg Transport MMC and Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene says he was at the house of a businessman who is suspected to be involved in the murder of DJ Sumbody during his arrest. Kunene says he was accompanying journalists who were going to interview the… pic.twitter.com/0cNpmDAN5G — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 22, 2025

Murder

South African DJ, Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, was killed in Woodmead in a hail of bullets in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022.

The popular DJ was killed hours before he was set to attend the exclusive 5th annual DJ Sumbody all white Veuve picnic.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said four men, aged 45 to 60, were arrested in Gauteng on Monday in connection with DJ Sumbody’s murder.

Three of the men were believed to be hitmen and one was suspected of ordering the hit, Mathe said, adding that the weapon allegedly used has since been linked to other murders.

Molefe is alleged to have ordered the hit, while his three co-accused allegedly carried it out.

ALSO READ: Police make breakthrough in Ekurhuleni auditor Mpho Mafole’s murder