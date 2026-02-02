Joburg residents warned: water outages of at least 7 hours coming this week

Joburg Water has announced planned maintenance work affecting thousands of households in regions A, B, C and F between February and April 2026.

Johannesburg residents in several suburbs are set to experience water supply disruptions this week as Joburg Water embarks on critical infrastructure maintenance and upgrade projects across the city.

The utility company has announced multiple planned interruptions affecting areas in regions A, B, C, and F, with work scheduled to begin as early as 3 February 2026 and to extend until mid-April in some locations.

Brief shutdown planned for Wilfordon

Wilfordon residents should prepare for a single-day interruption on 3 February 2026, when the water supply will be completely cut off between 8am and 4pm.

The eight-hour shutdown is required for infrastructure integration work.

“Tie-in of new pipe to existing infrastructure” necessitates the complete water shutoff, Joburg Water explained.

Despite the inconvenience, the utility emphasised the long-term advantages for affected households.

The project promises “improved service delivery and continuity of water supply”, according to Joburg Water.

Major pump station upgrade affects regions B and F

A significant three-day operation will impact a wide swathe of Johannesburg suburbs from 3 February at 7am to 5 February at 4pm.

Residents in the following areas will be affected:

Newclare,

Industria West,

Riverlea ext 2,

Langlaagte,

Auckland Park,

Coronationville,

Westbury,

Sophiatown,

Claremont,

Newlands,

Jan Hoffmeyer,

Pageview,

Sunnyside,

Brixton,

Mayfair,

Mayfair West,

Hursthill,

Crosby.

According to the utility, residents in the aforementioned areas and surrounding suburbs will face low pressure or no water during the maintenance period.

The disruption stems from essential pump station infrastructure work. “Connection of new back-up pump station and bypass to existing water lines” will be carried out during this window, Joburg Water confirmed.

Furthermore, the utility highlighted multiple benefits justifying the temporary inconvenience.

The upgrade will deliver “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, reduction of water losses, and it will allow works on main pump station refurbishment,” Joburg Water stated.

Ivory Park infrastructure relocation with water tankers deployed

Residents in Ivory Park Extension 12 will experience a complete water shutdown on 3 February 2026 between 9am and 4pm.

This will affect residents in:

Thyolo,

Tjale,

Makhura,

Kwinika,

Makalla,

Msiza,

Ngomane,

Jambala,

Chauke,

Khoza,

Bhalatsi,

Seemola,

Maphanga and

Khumalo streets.

According to Joburg Water, the work involves moving existing water infrastructure to accommodate development needs.

“Relocation of existing water infrastructure” requires the complete shutdown.

Unlike other affected areas, Ivory Park residents will have access to emergency water supplies.

Joburg Water has arranged alternative water provision with “one at Ebomini Primary School entrance, one on Tjale Street, and one at the corner of Tjale and Thyolo Street.”

The utility assured residents that the disruption would ultimately enhance service quality, promising “improved service delivery and continuity of water supply”.

Long-term reservoir repairs in region B

The most extensive disruption will affect residents in:

Melville,

Emmarentia,

Richmond,

Greenside,

Westdene,

Westcliff,

Auckland Park and

Parktown West.

This planned maintenance began on 1 December last year and is set to conclude on 9 April this year at 4pm.

According to Joburg Water, the prolonged outage is necessary to address critical infrastructure defects.

“Structural repairs of the leaking reservoir” will be undertaken during this period, the utility confirmed.

However, residents in these areas will not be left without water entirely.

“Customers will be supplied via bypass during this period,” Joburg Water stated, adding that the project will deliver “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, and reduction of water losses.”

