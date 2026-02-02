News

Three injured in Doornfontein building collapse after suspected gas explosion [Video]

By Oratile Mashilo

2 February 2026

01:40 pm

Investigations are expected once the scene is declared safe.

A collapsed building in Doornfontein

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) attend to a collapsed building in Doornfontein, Johannesburg, 2 February 2026. Three people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital when a transformer reportedly exploded at around 5am in a storage room adjacent to the building. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Three people sustained third-degree burns following a suspected gas explosion that led to a small utility room and an adjoining boundary wall collapse in New Doornfontein, Johannesburg.

Emergency Management Services (EMS) responded to the incident about 6.15am on Monday at the intersection of Lower Railway Road and Staib Street.

“Emergency Management services responded to a reported transformer explosion in New Doornfontein,” EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said.

Fire extinguished on arrival

“Firefighting operations were initiated immediately upon arrival and the fire has since been extinguished,” Khumalo said.

According to EMS, the transformer was located inside a small utility storage room.

The explosion caused the collapse of the room, as well as damage to a nearby boundary wall.

Injured taken to hospital

EMS confirmed that three individuals sustained injuries.

“Three individuals sustained injuries during the incident and were transported by Gauteng provincial government ambulance to nearby hospitals,” Khumalo said.

Authorities confirmed that all residents in the immediate area were accounted for following the explosion.

City Power takes over investigation

“Responsibility for the incident has been formally handed over to City Power for management, investigation and remediation,” Khumalo said.

Emergency services remain on site to support operational assessments and ensure safety in the area.

Authorities urged motorists and pedestrians to steer clear of the area.

“Avoid the area and use alternate routes until the scene is cleared,” emergency officials warned.

“The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined,” EMS said.

Investigations are expected to continue once the site is fully secured.

