Johannesburg Water injects R800m into struggling Commando system

Johannesburg Water announced on Wednesday that it will invest more than R800 million in sustainable solutions to address ongoing challenges with its Commando system infrastructure.

The municipal water utility said the massive investment aims to resolve persistent problems that have left significant portions of the city vulnerable to water supply disruptions.

Commando system main infrastructure challenges identified

The utility identified insufficient bulk infrastructure as the primary challenge facing the Commando system.

The system lacks adequate reservoirs, bulk lines and pump stations, making it extremely vulnerable to service interruptions.

According to Joburg Water, the Commando system supplies water to sizeable communities across multiple supply zones.

These include:

Brixton,

Crosby,

Hurst Hill 1 and Hurst Hill 2 supply zones, serving areas such as:

Mayfair,

Coronationville,

Westdene,

Westbury,

parts of Auckland Park,

Langlaagte North,

Pageview,

Vrededorp,

Sophiatown,

Claremont,

Braamfontein,

Melville, and

Emmarentia.

Major infrastructure projects planned

Johannesburg Water outlined several major infrastructure projects as part of the R800 million investment programme.

The utility said it is on track to complete and commission a new Brixton reservoir with a 26 megalitre capacity and a 2.2 megalitre tower by the end of October 2025.

“We are further installing a new bulk line (4.5km of diameters ranging from 600mm to 1000mm) and two new pump stations planned to be completed in December 2026,” it added.

Reservoir refurbishment programme

The utility has appointed a contractor to refurbish the Hurst Hill 2 reservoir. This project is scheduled for completion in May 2026.

A contractor for the Hurst Hill 1 reservoir refurbishment will be appointed in November 2025.

This reservoir is currently operating on bypass due to leaking issues. The refurbishment is planned for completion by October 2026.

System recovery challenges

“It is important to state that recovery of the Commando system takes longer after any disruption because of the insufficient bulk infrastructure and that the R800 million investment will alleviate the system’s sensitivity to interruptions,” the utility said.

Broader infrastructure investment plan

The R800 million investment forms part of Johannesburg Water’s broader 10-year capital investment programme.

The utility said it had set aside R32.5 billion over the decade to maintain, refurbish and expand Johannesburg’s water and sanitation infrastructure.

“In the current financial year, Johannesburg Water will spend some R1.7 billion on water and sanitation infrastructure projects,” it further said.

Water conservation measures continue

The utility said it will continue implementing water conservation and water demand management interventions.

These measures aim to reduce overall water demand and minimise wastage across the system.

Johannesburg Water called on residents to maintain responsible water usage practices.

“We plead with residents to continue to observe Level 1 water restrictions and use water responsibly,” it said.

