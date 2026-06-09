In case you missed it: Gauteng crime stats | CoJ won’t cut R10bn wage agreement | Bafana jersey from R299

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 9 June 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni presented the province’s fourth-quarter crime stats.

Meanwhile, The City of Johannesburg says it won’t give in to pressure to cut a R10bn wage agreement.

Furthermore, Bafana Bafana supporters can buy jerseys from R299 upwards.

Weather tomorrow: 10 June 2026

Gauteng stays partly cloudy and cool while Mpumalanga and Limpopo face escarpment rain, with frost expected in Mpumalanga. Full weather forecast here.

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Crime stats: Here are Gauteng’s residential robbery hotspots

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Although crime remains a concern for Gauteng residents, recent crime stats show a decrease in contact crimes between January 2026 and March 2026.

On Tuesday, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni presented the province’s fourth-quarter crime stats.

Gauteng still contributes the highest number over a three-year period (45391 in 2024, 41527 in 2025 and 39094 in 2026), followed by Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, North West, Free State, Limpopo and Northern Cape.

Sedibeng is the only district that recorded an increase of 6.4% in contact crimes – from 2 971 to 3 162. However, across the province’s districts, you are more likely to experience contact crime in Johannesburg (15 059), Ekurhuleni (9 146), Tshwane (8 946), Sedibeng (3 162) than in the West Rand (2 761).

CONTINUE READING: Crime stats: Here are Gauteng’s residential robbery hotspots

Johannesburg ‘striking a balance’ to stay afloat but won’t abandon R10bn Samwu deal

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero with city officials before their appearance before Scopa. Picture: X / @GovernanceClus1

The Johannesburg municipality is making ad hoc decisions as it juggles which of its financial obligations to honour, but it won’t give in to pressure to cut a R10bn wage agreement.

Officials admitted that the creditors of some entities were being prioritised based on cash flow availability, while Mayor Dada Morero defended those leading the various departments.

Despite financial constraints, the city remained firm in its commitment to honour its three-year R10 billion deal with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

CONTINUE READING: Johannesburg ‘striking a balance’ to stay afloat but won’t abandon R10bn Samwu deal

World Cup fever: Score a Bafana jersey from just R299 – here’s where to buy it

Picture: Supplied

South African football supporters are proudly showing their colours after the launch of the new 2026-27 Bafana Bafana kit collection.

Whether you are looking for the exact jersey worn by the players on match day or a more affordable supporter version, there is an option available for almost every budget.

The latest collection combines national pride with modern sportswear technology, giving fans plenty of ways to celebrate their love for the national team.

CONTINUE READING: World Cup fever: Score a Bafana jersey from just R299 – here’s where to buy it

Limpopo mother faces murder charges after her two minor children die from suspected poisoning

Picture: iStock

A 27-year-old woman has appeared in a Limpopo magistrate’s court accused of killing her six- and nine-year-old children by allegedly administering a poisonous substance to them earlier this month.

Ntanganedzeni Siphugu made a brief appearance before the Tshilwavhusiku Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, facing two counts of murder following the deaths of her two minor children in Madabani Village in Limpopo.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for the Limpopo Division, Mashudu Malabi, confirmed that the alleged incident took place on 1 June.

“It is alleged that on 1 June 2026, at Madabani Village, the accused administered a poisonous substance to her two minor children, aged six and nine years,” said Malabi.

CONTINUE READING: Limpopo mother faces murder charges after her two minor children die from suspected poisoning

Calls for calm in Middelburg as March and March target illegal immigrants in CBD buildings

Picture: Facebook

Hundreds of protesters flooded the Middelburg central business district on Tuesday as the organisation March and March led a demonstration targeting buildings allegedly linked to drug activity and occupied by undocumented foreign nationals.

The protest, which had received prior approval from the South African Police Service (Saps), was directed at buildings in the CBD that community members claim are being used for drug-related activity and are occupied by undocumented foreign nationals.

According to The Citizen‘s sister publication, the Middelburg Observer, protesters raised sticks and sjamboks into the air at Van Blerk Square, where organisers addressed the crowd before the march moved through the city’s main streets.

Despite the charged atmosphere, organisers insisted the demonstration remain orderly.

CONTINUE READING: Calls for calm in Middelburg as March and March target illegal immigrants in CBD buildings

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Most repatriated Ghanaians overstayed | Mbenenge fights impeachment | Dangers of unchecked religion