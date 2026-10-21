Johannesburg Zoo gets to keep its elephants as High Court dismisses activist’s application

Lammie was born and raised in Johannesburg, while mates Ramadiba and Mopane joined the Johannesburg Zoo from the Eastern Cape in 2019.

The three elephants housed at the Johannesburg Zoo will remain at the facility after an application to have them transferred to a sanctuary was dismissed.

The Gauteng High Court last week dismissed the application brought by Animal Law Reform South Africa, EMS Foundation and a third party.

The animal welfare activists expressed their disappointment at the ruling, while Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) welcomed the decision.

“The three majestic elephants will remain at the zoo under its existing valid and lawful permit.

“It rests with the people who care for them, the professionals who assess their wellbeing and a city that must remain accountable for the animals entrusted to it,” JCPZ stated on Tuesday.

Zoo should ‘reconsider established practices’

The activists argued that the elephants were housed in conditions that neglected their “physical, emotional, and social needs”, urging for the implementation of an already-arranged relocation plan.

“This is about more than three elephants. It’s about how we live alongside our fellow animals in South Africa today,” Animal Law Reform had stated.

One of the elephants had been born and raised at the Johannesburg Zoo since 1979, while the two others arrived at the facility in 2019 following their purchase from a private game reserve in the Eastern Cape.

EMS Foundation stated that the dismissal of its application did not give the zoo indefinite possession of the animals, nor did it satisfy the concerns of the activists.

“The dismissal rests on the court’s findings concerning the legal basis of the application and the availability of administrative review.

“It should not be represented as a finding that the applicants’ welfare concerns were disproved. The court did not resolve the contested expert evidence about the elephants’ well-being or determine that they are thriving in captivity,” the foundation stated.

EMS added that a “suitable alternative” could still be found, with the foundation’s Executive Director Michele Pickover stating they would be consulting their legal team.

“Public institutions must be willing to reconsider established practices when animals’ well-being is at stake.

“[The elephants] deserve a serious, evidence-based assessment of the possibility of a better life,” Pickover said.

Johannesburg elephants to remain

The Johannesburg Zoo houses over 1 700 animals from almost 350 species, and JCPZ considers it to be the primary public wildlife education facility in the province.

JCPZ Managing Director Thanduxolo Mendrew said the zoo provided an opportunity for families and children in Gauteng and beyond to observe animals they would otherwise not have the privilege of doing so.

He believed that these interactions deepened a respect for wildlife, inspired care for the natural world and opened avenues of future conservation.

“JCPZ accepts this judgement with a clear understanding that the welfare of our animals take precedence and guides our decisions.

“JCPZ recognises the public concern for animal welfare surrounding this matter and remains committed to respectful engagement, transparency and continued improvement of the care of the animals at the zoo,” Mendrew concluded.