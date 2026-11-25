Jack White has sold out his Cape Town debut, with Shameless, The Tazers and Make-Overs announced as support acts.

American rocker Jack White has sold out his debut Cape Town concert three weeks ahead of his first visit to South Africa.

Three local alternative rock bands will share the stage with the musician when he performs in Johannesburg and the Mother City next month.

White, who shot to international fame as one half of The White Stripes, also bagged a nomination for Best Rock Album at the 2027 Grammy Awards for his latest release, Frozen Charlotte.

Concert promoter BreakOut Events announced on Tuesday that Johannesburg bands The Tazers and Shameless will support White at The Old Park Station in Newtown on 11 December. Garage rock duo Make-Overs will open his sold out Kirstenbosch concert on 14 December.

From Soweto to Jack White

Perhaps one of the more interesting bands on the bill is Soweto trio Shameless. The musicians invented their own genre, Nkabi Rock, which marries metal, blues and punk with kwaito, mbaqanga and isigxaxa.

Their debut album, also called Nkabi Rock, was recorded live and features a collaboration with Portuguese heavy music outfit Scúru Fitchádu. Shameless previously performed on the main stage at Afropunk.

Johannesburg psychedelic rock trio The Tazers will open proceedings in Newtown. Their debut album Plastic Kids earned them a South African Music Award nomination for Best Rock Album in 2020. The band has toured Europe several times since 2022 and founded Johannesburg’s alternative music festival That 70s Fest.

A joyful noise

Make-Overs will open for White in Cape Town, a good fit given White’shis history with The White Stripes. Drummer and vocalist Martinique Pelser and guitarist and vocalist Andreas Schönfeldt have been making music together since 2010. The pair has released more than ten albums through record labels in South Africa, the United States, Réunion and Switzerland.

They have also toured internationally and performed at underground music festivals in Memphis and Chicago.

White’s musical catalogue extends well beyond The White Stripes and hits like Seven Nation Army. His work with The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, and as a solo artist will also feature during his South African performances.

Johannesburg tickets still available

The Johannesburg concert is limited to 3 000 people, with tickets starting at R1 695, excluding booking fees.