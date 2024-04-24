JUST IN: Suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO Dr Ashley Mthunzi passes away

The suspended CEO of Tembisa Hospital Dr Ashley Mthunzi has died.

The Gauteng department of health and the deceased’s wife, Lerato Mthunzi, confirmed that Mthunzi died on Tuesday.

Lerato announced her husband’s passing on Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook post.

“In loving memory. It is a great sadness to announce the passing of Dr Ashley Mthunzi. Born 2 June 1978 and died on 23 April 2024.”

Funeral taking place on Saturday

It was reported that Mthunzi died after a short illness.

The widow further announced that Mthunzi’s funeral will take place on Saturday at 7am in Winchester Hills.

“The Department extends the deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Dr. Mthunzi as they navigate through this difficult period of mourning,” the department said.

Controversy

Mthunzi was considered controversial because of a string of suspicious purchases the hospital made while under his helm.

These include buying 2 000 hand towels for about R230 each, 100 leather armchairs for R500 000, and spending almost R500 000 on skinny jeans, which he denied.

An expose by News24 in August 2022 showed that the hospital purchased 200 pairs of skinny jeans, which amounts to R2 500 per pair.

The contract for the jeans was one of the transactions questioned by whistleblower Babita Deokaran. It is suspected to be one of the deals that led to Deokaran being killed.

Suspended in August 2022

Mthunzi was suspended as hospital CEO in August 2022, as was chief financial officer (CFO) Lerato Madyo.

Nine other officials, Duduzile Nobugwana (administration clerk), LH Mojela (director supply chain), Vuyani Chako (physiotherapist), MA Maphumulo (chief physiotherapist), NL Kobe (financial clerk), DE Monnakgotla (assistant manager nursing), Puleng Mtuze (financial clerk), Vuyikazi Mtwezi (food service manager), and Dr Radulescu (medical officer), were suspended in August last year after being implicated in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)’s report into the hospital’s contracts.

The report, published in December 2022, found fraudulent suppliers were irregularly appointed at the hospital.