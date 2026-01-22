Knysna water crisis: What will happen when they reach day zero

The municipality said that day zero would disrupt nearly every aspect of daily life, both at home and in the workplace.

Knysna residents face the stark reality of queuing for 25 litres of water per person per day as the municipality warns that day zero is approaching and water shut-offs are coming.

The Garden Route town was recently declared a local disaster area under the Disaster Management Act after dam levels dropped to critical levels, with the Akkerkloof Dam now sitting at just 19.6% capacity as of Tuesday.

While the dam is at a significantly low capacity, it is still an improvement from Monday’s 18% and last week’s 15%.

Emergency measures and strict restrictions

The municipality issued an urgent warning that pressure will be reduced across the water reticulation system, with taps potentially running dry for hours or even days.

“Should day zero arrive, residents will have to queue for an allocated 25 litres per person per day, as per the national standard. That’s for drinking, washing and everything else,” the municipality said.

At the moment, level 4 water restrictions have been made mandatory across the greater Knysna municipal area, requiring every household to use no more than 50 litres per person per day.

The municipality emphasised that this minimal allocation is crucial to saving the town’s water supply and potentially delaying or avoiding day zero altogether.

It warned that “inspectors are active” and that users who do not abide by the restrictions would face severe consequences.

“Excessive and illegal users will face punitive tariffs, will be disconnected and will have to collect water rations from specified points,” officials said.

The latest consumption data from 20 January 2026, shows abstraction at 13 704 kilolitres with consumption at 10 006 kilolitres.

This follows 12 373 kilolitres abstracted on 19 January with 9 200 kilolitres consumed. At the time, no rainfall was recorded. River flows remain critically low.

Critical impact on emergency services and public health

The looming water crisis threatens to cripple essential services and public health infrastructure.

The municipality highlighted the devastating implications, noting: “Knysna knows how destructive fires can be – no water means no firefighting.”

Public health concerns are equally alarming, with officials warning that “the whole world knows how dangerous disease can be – no water means no washing of hands or flushing of toilets, leading to the spread of infections”.

The municipality emphasised that day zero would disrupt nearly every aspect of daily life, both at home and in the workplace.

Government response and financial support

Knysna mayor Thando Matika confirmed that significant financial assistance is being mobilised to address the crisis.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina visited Knysna at the weekend and committed substantial support. “She made a declaration and expressed keenness to support Knysna. The minister allocated around R20 million towards assisting in reducing this disaster,” Matika said.

The mayor addressed concerns about the effective use of emergency funds, particularly given the municipality’s history of water management challenges.

Furthermore, he said that Majodina committed to overseeing how the money will be spent via implementing agents.

The municipality is working closely with provincial and the national government to respond to the crisis.

It formally declared the greater Knysna municipal area a local disaster area on 16 January 2026.

Infrastructure challenges and long-term solutions

A major contributor to the crisis is the deteriorating water infrastructure. Approximately 56% of the municipality’s water is being lost to leaks.

Matika acknowledged the scale of the problem, explaining that the municipality has appointed plumbers to address immediate leaks. He added that the municipality received an additional 50 plumbers through partnerships to work in informal areas.

However, the mayor stressed that fundamental infrastructure upgrades are essential.

The council plans to adjust its budget to prioritise replacing ageing asbestos pipes although Matika cautioned that comprehensive solutions will take time.

Immediate relief efforts underway

The municipality has deployed tankers to pump water from boreholes directly to water treatment facilities for distribution to various reservoirs.

Matika indicated that additional boreholes would be connected to the system shortly. “They are busy now in terms of procuring and getting the pumps. The boreholes are also using pumps and pipelines as well,” the mayor said.

The municipality emphasised that strict and responsible water use by all residents and visitors remains essential to avoiding catastrophe.

Moreover, it urged residents to take immediate action. “It’s your choice – save water now, or queue for water soon.”

