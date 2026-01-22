Western Cape seeks provincial disaster classification amid severe water crisis and prolonged wildfire season

The province's firefighting budget has been exceeded by over R2 million.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde briefed the media on Thursday about critical water shortages affecting multiple municipalities and an unusually intense fire season that has already exceeded annual budgets.

Winde announced that the provincial government is seeking a disaster classification to strengthen emergency response efforts.

Below normal rainfall threatens Western Cape water security

The province experienced below-normal rainfall throughout 2025, with particularly dry conditions from May onwards.

Lebogang Makgati from the South African Weather Service (Saws) confirmed that “2025 received below normal rainfall conditions for the province of the Western Cape.”

She revealed that forecasts indicate these conditions will persist into the coming months.

According to Makgati, below-normal rainfall is anticipated to continue through the early winter period, particularly affecting the southwestern parts of the province and extending to the southern coastal regions.

“Please note that the below normal rainfall does not mean there won’t be any rain. We will experience some rain. There would still be isolated incidents of extreme rainfall events,” she explained.

However, average conditions are expected to remain below normal, posing ongoing risks to water security.

Persistent drought threatens multiple municipalities

The drought has severely impacted dam levels across the region. According to the Head of Department (HOD) for the Western Cape Department of Local Government, Graham Paulse, combined provincial dam levels currently stand at approximately 58%, compared to 80% at the same time last year.

“We do track the dam levels on a regular basis,” Paulse explained, noting weekly coordination with the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Several municipalities now face critical water shortages. Knysna, categorised as high risk, was declared a local disaster on 16 January.

ALSO READ: R20m promised to relieve water crisis in Knysna

The town’s current system can supply 20 megalitres daily, while demand has been reduced to nine megalitres, down from an average of 12.

However, Knysna loses 7.9 megalitres through pipe bursts and bypassed water meters.

“The main problem is that given the augmentation that we’ve done now, there are additional boreholes,” Deiner said.

He added that “the provincial government is working very closely with the national department to ensure that Knysna does not reach a day zero.”

Kannaland has also declared a local disaster, with demand exceeding available supply from boreholes and dams.

Medium-risk municipalities, including George and Swellendam, have been recategorised following provincial interventions, though challenges persist.

Water restrictions vary across affected areas, with Knysna implementing particularly stringent measures.

“In the case of Knysna, it’s now six kilolitres per household per month. If you convert that number, it’s about 50 litres per person per day,” Paulse noted.

Due to below-average rainfall in the Western Cape, most municipalities are facing water challenges. Deiner highlighted that both river flows and dam levels have decreased.

“Now, what we are doing is we identify areas with geological engineers where we can actually put boreholes in for some of these municipalities.”

Record-breaking fire season strains resources

The province is experiencing an unprecedented wildfire season that began earlier than usual. Deiner reported that since November 2025, approximately 100 000 acres have burned with 45 structures destroyed, though no fatalities have occurred.

The intensity has been remarkable. “In December, we had warnings from Saws for above 75 for 24 days out of 31,” Deiner said, referring to the Fire Danger Index threshold for extreme conditions.

Deiner noted that the province during that period received almost daily fire warnings, with some days receiving multiple warnings in different regions.

Ongoing research from Stellenbosch University indicates “this is the most wind that we have seen in recorded history in the Western Cape.”

ALSO READ: Questions raised about suspicious Eastern and Western Cape wildfires

Aerial resources have been deployed extensively, with 55 missions flown at a cost of R17 million by mid-January, double the expenditure for the same period last year.

Deiner said the provincial annual budget for firefighting typically stands at R16 million rand. However, total costs, including specialised teams, have already reached R19.2 million.

Significant fires included the Pearly Beach blaze from 4 to 15 January, which burned 33 000 hectares and required approximately 200 firefighters and six aircraft.

The Overstrand municipality declared a code red, indicating all local resources had been committed. “We’ve only had two code reds in the last three years,” explained Colin Deiner, the provincial chief director of disaster management.

The Mossel Bay fire on 5 January caused the largest property losses, while ongoing incidents in the Cape Winelands continue to demand resources.

Deiner noted that agriculture has been particularly affected, with damage to farmland, vineyards, infrastructure, crops, livestock and game.

The wine industry faces long-term consequences, with concerns that “the 2026 crop could be commercially unviable” and that some producers may face “five to seven years of reduced harvest”.

Provincial disaster classification requested

Cabinet has endorsed requesting provincial disaster classification for both water and fire emergencies, with the application submitted to the national minister.

“This will create a better latitude as to how we organise ourselves and how we respond to the water challenges in the province,” Paulse said.

The classification would enable several critical functions: streamlining funding allocations, allowing emergency procurement arrangements, supporting post-disaster recovery, and improving interdepartmental coordination.

Premier Winde explained the financial flexibility this provides. “The disaster enables us, without going through a new budget process, enables us to then go and have a look,” he said.

Departments can reallocate funds immediately, with adjustments formalised during the regular budget process.

The province has invested more than a quarter of a billion rand in infrastructure upgrades, boreholes, reservoirs, and pipe replacements since the last major drought.

Provincial engineers and geologists are working continuously with municipalities to manage water systems and identify suitable locations for additional boreholes.

Looking ahead, weather forecasters expect below-normal rainfall to continue, potentially extending the fire season into April, May or June.

READ NEXT: Knysna dam levels make an encouraging turn amid ongoing water crisis