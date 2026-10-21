Lamola calls for stronger SA-Uganda ties as Africa faces growing global challenges

Lamola said the meeting offered both countries an important opportunity to strengthen cooperation across political, economic, security and social sectors.

South Africa and Uganda are poised to deepen political, economic and security ties, as International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola called for stronger cooperation among African nations to confront global instability, drive investment and amplify the continent’s voice on the world stage.

Lamola was addressing the ministerial segment of the third session of the South Africa-Uganda Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) in Pretoria on Tuesday.

He said the meeting offered both countries an important opportunity to strengthen cooperation across political, economic, security and social sectors.

Relations

The minister described the partnership as rooted in historical solidarity, shared development goals and a common vision for Africa’s future.

“Our relations are built on historical ties, political solidarity, and a shared commitment to advancing Africa,” Lamola said.

Lamola paid tribute to Uganda’s support for South African liberation activists during the anti-apartheid struggle and congratulated President Yoweri Museveni on beginning his new term after Uganda’s 2026 elections.

The minister said the Joint Commission was vital in ensuring that bilateral commitments translate into practical outcomes for citizens and businesses in both countries.

Stronger African voice

Against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, ongoing wars and economic uncertainty, Lamola stressed the need for Africa to speak with a stronger, more united voice in international affairs.

“South Africa believes that these challenges reinforce the importance of effective multilateralism, respect for the United Nations Charter and international law, and a stronger voice for Africa in global decision-making.”

He reiterated South Africa’s call for reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), arguing that Africa remains underrepresented in global governance structures.

“Africa cannot remain underrepresented in an institution whose decisions have profound consequences for our continent.”

Conflicts

Lamola also highlighted conflicts in Sudan, the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia, calling for African-led solutions to African challenges.

“Our collective objective must be to silence the guns across Africa in our lifetime. This requires sustained political will, effective regional cooperation and a commitment to addressing the underlying causes of conflict.”

Palestine

Turning to global conflicts, Lamola said developments in Palestine and the wider Middle East remained a matter of serious concern.

“International efforts must keep the protection of civilians, unhindered humanitarian assistance, and respect for international law central.”

“South Africa continues to support a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian question, including the realisation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and a two-state solution,” Lamola said.

Trade and investment

Discussions focused on boosting economic cooperation between South Africa and Uganda.

Lamola said there was significant potential to expand trade and investment in sectors including mining, energy, agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, telecommunications and tourism.

“South Africa and Uganda have significant opportunities to expand trade and investment. At the same time, we must ensure that competing geopolitical interests do not displace Africa’s development priorities. Reforming global governance must go hand in hand with securing fairer access to development finance, climate finance, technology and international markets.”

SA companies

While noting the presence of major South African companies operating in Uganda, Lamola acknowledged that the economic relationship had not yet reached its full potential.

“We should therefore use this JCC to identify practical measures that can make it easier for businesses from both countries to invest and operate in each other’s markets.”

He welcomed Uganda’s emphasis on economic diplomacy and called for greater efforts to remove regulatory barriers, improve trade facilitation and strengthen business mobility between the two nations.

Focus on implementation

Lamola said the Joint Commission’s success would ultimately be judged by its outcomes rather than promises.

“The success of this JCC should ultimately be judged by what follows after today: stronger trade and investment, improved connectivity, closer institutional cooperation, greater movement of people, stronger regional cooperation and closer coordination on matters of common interest.”

He concluded by expressing confidence that the discussions would produce meaningful results that further strengthen relations between South Africa and Uganda.